People shared the most British things they could put on their gravestone – 14 bone-tickling suggestions

Twitter users have been getting morbid after @NoContextBrits asked:

What’s the most British thing you could put on your gravestone? pic.twitter.com/rFKNoHWWLl — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 11, 2025

Kicking things off with a version of the famous (Irish) Spike Milligan gag, the post brought out the dark humour in everyone. Here are some of the best responses.

Don’t bother with a headstone. It’s a racket.

Single paving slab from B&Q.

Cheers — shatners (@shatners144143) January 11, 2025

Please don’t stand on my chest. — Lightyerpipe (@larco67955) January 12, 2025

It WAS RAW!!! It was fucking RAW, you donkey! https://t.co/BemJLKClWE — Kathie.rae.ray (@Kathieraeray) January 12, 2025

They told me not to park there. — Billy Boy (@BillFis50076888) January 12, 2025

He kept his pecker up for as long as he could! — Ren (@Scorpio_Karen18) January 11, 2025

wot u lookin at? pic.twitter.com/MMxIe0CREQ — Rare | Tribally (@RareAxies) January 11, 2025

“Its always something and the last something did me in” — mark ruefer (@maruefer) January 12, 2025

That’s enough contemplating mortality for one day, we’re going to sign off before we have an existential crisis.

