People shared the most British things they could put on their gravestone – 14 bone-tickling suggestions
Twitter users have been getting morbid after @NoContextBrits asked:
What’s the most British thing you could put on your gravestone? pic.twitter.com/rFKNoHWWLl
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 11, 2025
Kicking things off with a version of the famous (Irish) Spike Milligan gag, the post brought out the dark humour in everyone. Here are some of the best responses.
1.
— John Lowery (@LoweryJohn1) January 12, 2025
2.
— saint of x (@saintofx) January 11, 2025
3.
Don’t bother with a headstone. It’s a racket.
Single paving slab from B&Q.
Cheers
— shatners (@shatners144143) January 11, 2025
4.
— Mark Birdsill (@MarkBirdsill) January 12, 2025
5.
Please don’t stand on my chest.
— Lightyerpipe (@larco67955) January 12, 2025
6.
— Jock Dempsey (@JockDempseyonX) January 12, 2025
7.
It WAS RAW!!! It was fucking RAW, you donkey! https://t.co/BemJLKClWE
— Kathie.rae.ray (@Kathieraeray) January 12, 2025
8.
That or https://t.co/Jr5QGAzDSS pic.twitter.com/wv6AalyGVm
— Leper Messiah (@BadmojoHop13549) January 12, 2025
9.
— BigBen – – 1.618 Φ (@BetterBen33) January 11, 2025
10.
They told me not to park there.
— Billy Boy (@BillFis50076888) January 12, 2025
11.
He kept his pecker up for as long as he could!
— Ren (@Scorpio_Karen18) January 11, 2025
12.
wot u lookin at? pic.twitter.com/MMxIe0CREQ
— Rare | Tribally (@RareAxies) January 11, 2025
13.
“Its always something and the last something did me in”
— mark ruefer (@maruefer) January 12, 2025
14.
— Don Pauleone (@NPaulson1) January 11, 2025
That’s enough contemplating mortality for one day, we’re going to sign off before we have an existential crisis.
