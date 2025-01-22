News donald trump european union

A Danish MEP had two words for Trump on the subject of Greenland, and the second was ‘off’

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 22nd, 2025

A recent plenary session of the European Parliament saw MEPs discuss – naturally enough – the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

One Danish MEP, Anders Vistisen, robustly addressed the issue of Trump questioning Denmark’s legal rights over its autonomous territory of Greenland, which the U.S. is threatening to take over.

He cut to the chase, and we can only applaud him for it.

Mr. Vistisen posted the clip on Twitter/X, with this comment –

His plain-speaking message to Trump got the internet equivalent of a standing ovation. Here’s what people have been saying about it.

Source Esheru Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab