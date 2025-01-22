A Danish MEP had two words for Trump on the subject of Greenland, and the second was ‘off’

News donald trump european union

A recent plenary session of the European Parliament saw MEPs discuss – naturally enough – the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

One Danish MEP, Anders Vistisen, robustly addressed the issue of Trump questioning Denmark’s legal rights over its autonomous territory of Greenland, which the U.S. is threatening to take over.

He cut to the chase, and we can only applaud him for it.

Danish MEP Anders Vistisen swears at Trump, says Greenland not for sale, then tells him to fuck off pic.twitter.com/lTELtt5Mfq — Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) January 21, 2025

Mr. Vistisen posted the clip on Twitter/X, with this comment –

Greenland is not for sale. Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years, more then double of the time the US has existed. Any true patriot should understand that this is an uacceptable attack on national sovereignty! pic.twitter.com/SlHbR5OGjg — Anders Vistisen (@AndersVistisen) January 21, 2025

His plain-speaking message to Trump got the internet equivalent of a standing ovation. Here’s what people have been saying about it.

1.

Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/BuaXfc8BhK — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 22, 2025

2.

A fairly clear message from Denmark to Donald. https://t.co/VORbVjUvUJ — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) January 22, 2025

3.

It’s the only language Trump understands. https://t.co/85B44QWdOm — Chasing Rainbows (@Chasing88871257) January 22, 2025

4.

Danish MEP Anders Vistisen is based!

pic.twitter.com/Fq43YomyJL — DAILY FELLA (@DailyFellaNews) January 22, 2025

5.

Well, Somebody had to say it.

Out loud. Good for him. — Conscious Stranger (@aware_wanderer) January 21, 2025

6.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, a great Dane! I couldn't resist the pun, but seriously, I second this guy's emotion. https://t.co/YOREILd798 — Nuking The Cat (@NukingTheCat) January 22, 2025

7.

Fantastic! Use words that DJ Felon can understand. Four or fewer letters. https://t.co/mWv1CQ9MJl — Messaging for Democracy (@LeslieB_DC) January 22, 2025

8.

President Felon should be told that often, by our allies. A bully usually does back off when he's told in certain terms, and outnumbered. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) January 22, 2025

9.

10.

11.

Seconded by Canada. https://t.co/YqoOa4nxNb — Fred – King of New Scotland (@King_FredII) January 22, 2025

12.

But this will make that dozen eggs at C-Town go down in prices, right ? — Mario R. The Lillo (@mario_eddyLillo) January 22, 2025

13.

Denmark is sending Trump a message regarding Greenland pic.twitter.com/axARitaqnl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 22, 2025

14.

Don’t p*ss off our Danish friends, Mr. Trump, you don’t want to make these guys Angry… https://t.co/uhHMpIzSX4 — CheekyAngel (@CheekyCrissy) January 22, 2025

Someone had a request.

I need the ending on Loop!! Help computer geniuses. — M ️‍ (@mmsmall1) January 22, 2025

As if by magic …

Ringtone, anyone?

READ MORE

The Bishop of Washington’s full-throated denunciation of the hurtful policies of Donald Trump was absolutely magnificent, and the internet said “Amen!”

Source Esheru Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab