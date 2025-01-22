Esther McVey said the Conservatives had a new diversity agenda and it was a glorious self-own

Politics Esther mcvey self-owns

Former Conservative common sense minister Esther McVey was chiefly memorable for her time in government for getting the hump with rainbow lanyards.

We mention her because she was on the BBC’s Politics Live programme today where she was comprehensively owned by presenter Jo Coburn.

This isn’t why we are here but it’s only short and it’s definitely worth a watch.

Jo Coburn: You did try to ban civil servants wearing rainbow coloured lanyards when you were common sense minister? Esther McVey(Tory MP): Let’s get to the substantive… rather than you picking up on the gimmicky bit. Jo Coburn: Well, it was your gimmick. #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/BvMYGzm4dk — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 22, 2025

No, the reason we’re here is because McVey was keen to talk about her party’s ground-breaking new diversity agenda and it’s time to reach for the file marked ‘couldn’t make it up’.

M.E.A.? you say?

She alone fails on all 3 — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) January 22, 2025

I think she meant WMP White, Male and Privileged. — CaptainSwing666 Rejoiner and proud of it. (@CaptainSwing666) January 22, 2025

Oh my god. — Andy Thompson (@mexicola25) January 22, 2025

Never needs any help to show herself up. — Craig John Curtis (@CraigJCurtis) January 22, 2025

To conclude …

MEA Merit

Excellence

And errr

Intelligence Conservatives. https://t.co/1tigYDC06B — Jack (@KAJ5555) January 22, 2025

