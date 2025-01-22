Politics Esther mcvey self-owns

Esther McVey said the Conservatives had a new diversity agenda and it was a glorious self-own

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2025

Former Conservative common sense minister Esther McVey was chiefly memorable for her time in government for getting the hump with rainbow lanyards.

We mention her because she was on the BBC’s Politics Live programme today where she was comprehensively owned by presenter Jo Coburn.

This isn’t why we are here but it’s only short and it’s definitely worth a watch.

No, the reason we’re here is because McVey was keen to talk about her party’s ground-breaking new diversity agenda and it’s time to reach for the file marked ‘couldn’t make it up’.

M.E.A.? you say?

To conclude …

