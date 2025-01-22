Politics Capitol Hill riots Newsnight

Victoria Derbyshire deserves a medal for keeping her cool while interviewing the infuriatingly patronising Capitol riots ‘shaman’

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 22nd, 2025

One of Trump’s first acts in office was to pardon around 1,500 people convicted of various offences related to the Capitol riots, or insurrection, on the 6th of January 2021, when the MAGA horde tried to overturn the election result.

Even the vice president thought that offenders convicted of violence shouldn’t receive a pardon, and this Capitol Hill police officer’s story is one reason why.

Newsnight also spoke to arguably the best-known of the rioters, Jacob Chansley – the so-called American Shaman. Poundland Jamiroquai. It was what people might euphemistically term ‘interesting’, while others might describe it as a shitshow.

Full marks for the level of patience displayed by Victoria Derbyshire. Many wouldn’t have kept their cool.

The responses aren’t all safe for work.

