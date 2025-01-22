Victoria Derbyshire deserves a medal for keeping her cool while interviewing the infuriatingly patronising Capitol riots ‘shaman’

Politics Capitol Hill riots Newsnight

One of Trump’s first acts in office was to pardon around 1,500 people convicted of various offences related to the Capitol riots, or insurrection, on the 6th of January 2021, when the MAGA horde tried to overturn the election result.

Trump: “I’m getting rid of violent criminals” Also Trump: “I’m pardoning violent criminals”#Newsnight — David (@Zero_4) January 21, 2025

Even the vice president thought that offenders convicted of violence shouldn’t receive a pardon, and this Capitol Hill police officer’s story is one reason why.

"I was punched in my face and knocked on my back." Retired Capitol Hill police officer Winston Pingeon describes what he experienced on Jan 6th and expresses disappointment about Trump pardoning the rioters, calling the decision a “slap in the face”.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/WCip7bejlC — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 21, 2025

Newsnight also spoke to arguably the best-known of the rioters, Jacob Chansley – the so-called American Shaman. Poundland Jamiroquai. It was what people might euphemistically term ‘interesting’, while others might describe it as a shitshow.

“I regret nothing.” Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty to unlawfully obstructing the certification of the 2020 Presidential election but was pardoned by President Trump today, speaks to #Newsnight about his decision to enter the Capitol building in January 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZMfMaEtKuB — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 21, 2025

“Why did you plead guilty?” “You can’t see the forest for the trees my dear…” The man who became the face of the January 6 riots, Jacob Chansley, tells @vicderbyshire he has been “vindicated” after being pardoned by President Trump.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/cyhMJUJbqe — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 21, 2025

Full marks for the level of patience displayed by Victoria Derbyshire. Many wouldn’t have kept their cool.

The responses aren’t all safe for work.

1.

Utterly surreal Victoria Derbyshire repeatedly asks, Jacob Angeli Chansley to explain his views on the january 6th insurrection He repeatedly speaks down to her, demeans her, insults her, insults the BBC, repeatedly hints about conspiracy And yet when she repeatedly asks her… pic.twitter.com/oupaUQbLlb — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 21, 2025

2.

We’re only 24 hours into this shit This is gonna be a very long descent into utter insanity #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/HT1fuSKkGC — David (@Zero_4) January 21, 2025

3.

he's batshit crazy in a dull antagonistic way and he's patronising as fuck #newsnight pic.twitter.com/ujUTWt8iuF — Danny Denay (@DannyDenay) January 21, 2025

4.

Well done @vicderbyshire for keeping calm and sticking to trying to get answers during one of the craziest and most disrespectful interviews ever on @BBCNewsnight #Newsnight #JacobChansley — Dan Wavell (@danwavell) January 21, 2025

5.

That’s not how it works, mate. You’re not “vindicated” when you’re pardoned by the same man who incited the violent mob to attack the Capitol in the first place. — Moog (@a_toots) January 21, 2025

6.

someone stereotyped me with my hand in the bank vault!! They called me a bankrobber https://t.co/I2MaHNiMPe — Starting……..NOW (@FlatParrot) January 21, 2025

7.

This is the type of person Farage and Robinson think are ‘normal’ people.

Hence why Farage and his ilk should not be given undue prominence on BBC!! — Rhys Hughes (@Samtan_Rhys) January 22, 2025

8.

#Newsnight Reasons why I am glad I don't live in America. Example 1. pic.twitter.com/ecGbIIeLei — James (@JamboTheTim) January 21, 2025

9.