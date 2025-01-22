Fox News’s fury at this Bishop’s A++ takedown of Donald Trump and all he stands for made the whole thing even better

US donald trump Fox News inauguration

You might very well have seen by now the extraordinary address by Mariann Edgar Budde, the Bishop of Washington, in which she called out some of Donald Trump’s new policies – as the former President and his closest confidants sat and listened in the audience.

Wow. A bishop just called out Trump and Vance to their faces at church. “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. May I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those whose children fear their parents will be taken away.” pic.twitter.com/FGun0D1uIe — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 21, 2025

The looks you make when you’re called out by a Bishop in church at the National Prayer Service for essentially being fake Christians. Bravo, Bishop Budde! pic.twitter.com/sSz1Y8nkQg — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 21, 2025

Trump took it just about as well as you’d imagine he would …

President Trump following National Prayer Service: “Not too exciting, was it. I didn’t think it was a good service. No…They can do much better.” pic.twitter.com/iNpWGKaXhN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

… but what made it even better was the slack-jawed fury of Fox News and presenter, Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham: But rather than a Christian service about God and country, they were forced to listen to the rantings of a lunatic. pic.twitter.com/rdevhNCU9E — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2025

And they didn’t stop raging there (of course they didn’t).

Aw diddums! And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1.

it is hard being a maga and hearing the teachings of Jesus for the first time. — David Bowman (@DRBowman65) January 22, 2025

2.

“Be kind to the vulnerable.” That’s the kind of thing Ingraham calls the “rantings of a lunatic.” — Iran News Now (@IranNewsNow) January 22, 2025

3.

They were forced to listen to the actual teachings of Jesus. In a church. Insanity, absolute insanity. — The Dens (@FoxBrambleFarm) January 22, 2025

4.

5.

Not enough holy water in the world for the 4 years — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) January 22, 2025

6.

Treat immigrants with dignity is apparently non-Christian. — Richard Staple, BSN, RN (@RichStapless) January 22, 2025

7.

The teachings of Christ being spoken in a church. Oh the horror. — Charlie beagle and my human (@al_bahrani_) January 22, 2025

8.

I guess they should’ve vetted the bishop to make sure she was MAGA before attending . — Thomas St James (@Thomasstjames3) January 22, 2025

9.

The lunatic in that church is the one charged with 34 felonies. #Felon47 is the antithesis of what it means to be a practicing Christian, let alone a decent human being. — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) January 22, 2025

In two words …

