US donald trump Fox News inauguration

Fox News’s fury at this Bishop’s A++ takedown of Donald Trump and all he stands for made the whole thing even better

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2025

You might very well have seen by now the extraordinary address by Mariann Edgar Budde, the Bishop of Washington, in which she called out some of Donald Trump’s new policies – as the former President and his closest confidants sat and listened in the audience.

Just an incredible watch, and prompted a wave of adoration and acclaim, a whole load of which we’ve rounded up over here).

Trump took it just about as well as you’d imagine he would …

… but what made it even better was the slack-jawed fury of Fox News and presenter, Laura Ingraham.

And they didn’t stop raging there (of course they didn’t).

Aw diddums! And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

In two words …

READ MORE

Victoria Derbyshire deserves a medal for keeping her cool while interviewing the infuriatingly patronising Capitol riots ‘shaman’

Source @Acyn