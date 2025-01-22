Private Eye’s front page apology to Donald Trump totally and utterly nails it

US donald trump Ian Hislop private eye

For a neat precise of so many responses to Donald Trump’s return to the White House – big tech, big governments, big dicks – look no further than the front page of the new issue of Private Eye, out now!

Donald Trump. An Apology. The new Private Eye is out now pic.twitter.com/V5hbt5VYOp — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) January 22, 2025

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Boom.

Well done Private Eye, most of his supporters will believe this is an actual apology. — Dorothy Darling (@Dotdarling68) January 22, 2025

Love it — Dr Saskia Sabelus (@SSabelus) January 22, 2025

Best cover so far. — Dominic (@dombrifuge) January 22, 2025

To conclude …

In a dark world, let us give thanks for Ian Hislop. https://t.co/vb0tdPZp8R — Sally O'Reilly (@sallyoreilly) January 22, 2025

Source @PrivateEyeNews