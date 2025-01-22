US donald trump Ian Hislop private eye
Private Eye’s front page apology to Donald Trump totally and utterly nails it
For a neat precise of so many responses to Donald Trump’s return to the White House – big tech, big governments, big dicks – look no further than the front page of the new issue of Private Eye, out now!
Donald Trump. An Apology.
The new Private Eye is out now pic.twitter.com/V5hbt5VYOp
— Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) January 22, 2025
Well done Private Eye, most of his supporters will believe this is an actual apology.
— Dorothy Darling (@Dotdarling68) January 22, 2025
Love it
— Dr Saskia Sabelus (@SSabelus) January 22, 2025
Best cover so far.
— Dominic (@dombrifuge) January 22, 2025
To conclude …
In a dark world, let us give thanks for Ian Hislop. https://t.co/vb0tdPZp8R
— Sally O'Reilly (@sallyoreilly) January 22, 2025
