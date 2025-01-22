US donald trump Ian Hislop private eye

Private Eye’s front page apology to Donald Trump totally and utterly nails it

Poke Staff. Updated January 22nd, 2025

For a neat precise of so many responses to Donald Trump’s return to the White House – big tech, big governments, big dicks – look no further than the front page of the new issue of Private Eye, out now!

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Boom.

To conclude …

