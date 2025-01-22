Robert Peston’s take on Trump’s A-list Inauguration Day front row prompted lots of on-point replies but none so richly deserved as this belter
There has been no end of expert comment on Donald Trump’s second Inauguration Day ushering in the President’s return to the White House for another four years.
Almost as much as there has been about Elon Musk and his Nazi, sorry, heartfelt thanks gesture.
And one thing about the Capital gathering was the presence of all those tech bros lined up in front of everyone else, including even Trump’s new Cabinet.
Welcome to the Divided States of Oligarchy:
Elon Musk Wealth
2012: $2 billion
2025: $449 billion
Jeff Bezos Wealth
2012: $18 billion
2025: $245 billion
Mark Zuckerberg Wealth
2012: $44 billion
2025: $217 billion
Federal Minimum Wage
2009: $7.25 an hour
2025: $7.25 an hour pic.twitter.com/InJmLfWuTP
— Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) January 20, 2025
We mention it because of ITV political editor Robert Peston’s take which he shared on Twitter.
Extraordinary to see Musk and Bezos quite so close to Trump at the inauguration. Says something about where power sits in the US
— Robert Peston (@Peston) January 20, 2025
Except it wasn’t quite the penetrating insight he presumably thought it was …
Blimey, you're right. They kept that very quiet until now.
— Paul (@PaulOnBooks) January 21, 2025
Isn't it the same here but we do it secretly?
— Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) January 20, 2025
Is that it?
— Martin Knight (@MartinKnight_) January 20, 2025
… but no-one put it more succinctly – or brutally – than this person.
ITV’s chief political editor stumbles upon the relationship between wealth and power. https://t.co/IbD9luP6d2
— Joe Guinan (@joecguinan) January 20, 2025
Mega oof.
You can see why Robert gets the big bucks…insightful, observant, laser-like analysis. https://t.co/WVDLVvdAaT
— Seán Taylor (@SeanTaylor178) January 21, 2025
Extraordinary, says political correspondent https://t.co/Ev4eUavMb8
— Dan (@DanGB88) January 20, 2025
Peston suddenly discovering how capitalism works https://t.co/3RCZtneB4r
— David Storey (@DavidStorey60) January 20, 2025
