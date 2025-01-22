US donald trump Robert peston

Robert Peston’s take on Trump’s A-list Inauguration Day front row prompted lots of on-point replies but none so richly deserved as this belter

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2025

There has been no end of expert comment on Donald Trump’s second Inauguration Day ushering in the President’s return to the White House for another four years.

Almost as much as there has been about Elon Musk and his Nazi, sorry, heartfelt thanks gesture.

And one thing about the Capital gathering was the presence of all those tech bros lined up in front of everyone else, including even Trump’s new Cabinet.

We mention it because of ITV political editor Robert Peston’s take which he shared on Twitter.

Except it wasn’t quite the penetrating insight he presumably thought it was …

… but no-one put it more succinctly – or brutally – than this person.

Mega oof.

READ MORE

Donald Trump trying to appear smart with a reporter ended just as well as you thought it would and it’s going to be a long 4 years

Source @joecguinan