Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott blamed VAT on private schools for her move to Dubai and this A++ response beat all comers

Not the first time we’ve written about Talk TV international editor and ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott and probably not the last, after Matt Hancock’s erstwhile ghost writer explained why she’d quit the UK for Dubai.

Brexit-loving Oakeshott – partner of Reform UK deputy leader, Richard Tice – has lots of complaints about Blighty right now, obviously, but the killer – the absolute killer – was Keir Starmer slapping VAT on private schools.

No, seriously, and it was this that forced her to up sticks with the kids for the Middle East.

Isabel Oakeshott says she left the UK and is currently based in the Middle East because of Labour’s VAT policy on school fees. “I’ve got three children at private schools, and that was actually just the final straw for me.”@Iromg | @IsabelOakeshott pic.twitter.com/QzmwSjXFfw — Talk (@TalkTV) January 20, 2025

Oakeshott now splits here time between Dubai and Skegness, apparently, and the Talk TV exchange (and her move) prompted no end of responses,

Actually crying with laughter that she has become an economic immigrant to the home of Sharia law. Mashallah sister, hope to see you in hijab so you can continue to push the line that migrants must assimilate to the culture of their host country. Mabrook habibti! https://t.co/0Cw4gsblBu — Frankie Leach (@francesleach_) January 21, 2025

Ugh, one of those awful economic migrants exercising their freedom of movement. https://t.co/LPFqDfmi7M — Tom Baldwin (@TomBaldwin66) January 22, 2025

What a patriot

Now compare the costs of living in Dubai and regular return s to the UK compared to a little extra VAT — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 20, 2025

My gran had to leave her country of birth because her kids were legally not allowed to attend school, but you know, we each have our priorities https://t.co/u7LTSR2sLt — Meryl O’Rourke (@MerylORourke) January 22, 2025

But his one surely beat all-comers.

So you left your country of birth for a better life somewhere else? https://t.co/pyGBZX9JrR — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) January 21, 2025

Boom.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

I don’t blame her one bit. If I could, I would go also. Can’t see anything positive for this country at the moment!! — Stephen Frame (@step14796) January 20, 2025

Righto.

