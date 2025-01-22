Politics Isabel Oakeshott Keir Starmer Private schools

Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott blamed VAT on private schools for her move to Dubai and this A++ response beat all comers

Poke Staff. Updated January 22nd, 2025

Not the first time we’ve written about Talk TV international editor and ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott and probably not the last, after Matt Hancock’s erstwhile ghost writer explained why she’d quit the UK for Dubai.

Brexit-loving Oakeshott – partner of Reform UK deputy leader, Richard Tice – has lots of complaints about Blighty right now, obviously, but the killer – the absolute killer – was Keir Starmer slapping VAT on private schools.

No, seriously, and it was this that forced her to up sticks with the kids for the Middle East.

Oakeshott now splits here time between Dubai and Skegness, apparently, and the Talk TV exchange (and her move) prompted no end of responses,

But his one surely beat all-comers.

Boom.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Righto.

