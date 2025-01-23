Garron Noone’s reaction to a steak and kidney pudding sandwich is delicious, but the jury’s out on the sandwich

Entertainment Garron Noone

Singer and comedian Garron Noone is one of the best things to have come from TikTok. His comments on food, drink, pop culture and the news are always beautifully and hilariously done – if completely NSFW due to the swearing.

In a recent video, he reacted to a steak and kidney pudding, and we’re going to have to say it wasn’t a culinary hit.

“I’d be less disgusted cutting a body in half.”

He sounds genuinely pained, but not everyone agreed with his assessment.

1.

That’s a puddin not a pie and that’s a right good Wigan kebab lad.

quailpower

2.

Steak pudding, chip and mushy pea sandwich is top tier nosh x

Slartibartfast

3.

It’s not a pie…it’s a steak pudding…and it’s one of the best butties going!

alexhirst243

4.

That’s the best sandwich ever. Holland steak pudding, chips, peas and gravy between two layers of buttered bread. A northern delight. Now that’s delicious.

Sue

5.

Mate pie butty is a staple in Liverpool and the north.

Chris

He was far from entirely alone, though. These people added to his critique.

6.

That pie was cooked in a heated argument!

Jaimie

7.

The way I howled when you said that pie looks like a skin graft.

Ivy

8.

Does anyone ever say Hey let’s go out for British food?

Dopey

9.

I’m English and this made me cry.

unicorn1982x

10.

Never been happier to be Australian right now.

Miss Vintage Buttons

11.

The way I flinched at each stage.

Meg

It got CALoudermilk So do Brits actually drink tea or is it secretly just gravy? There’s always so much gravy.

There’s always room for gravy and tea. Just not in the same mug.

