Garron Noone’s post-Christmas cheesecake ‘confession’ may be today’s most relatable thing

For many people who celebrate Christmas, the holiday period will have been a time of indulgence, or – dare we say it – overindulgence. With New Year (and a new you?) on the horizon, the race is on to eat the leftovers and the treats before the brutal diet kicks in – and kicks out two weeks later.

With not a smidgen of judgement, we’re willing to bet quite a few people reading this have recently had potentially regrettable encounters with fatty and sugary treats, which is why the very funny Garron Noone‘s ‘confession’ regarding a cheescake had us nodding in sympathy – and understanding.

“I never officially set an end point for the slice, so the slice began on my plate and continued late into the evening last night, and indeed into the early hours of today.” “Every time I have gone into the kitchen for the past 24 hours, without exception, I have continued my slice of cheesecake.”

TikTok users were very much in the empathy zone. Here’s what they had to say.

1.

I took down a raspberry trifle, a chocolate cake and an apple crumble over 6 hours. I regret nothing.

made_in_82

2.

The fact that you needed to explain yourself was unnecessary. The second you said cheesecake, we understood and forgave you.

MLB5150

3.

I just leave the knife in the pie pan because I have no delusions of how the night will end and I don’t want to have to wash nine knives.

CryptoDrewStreams

4.

I went away for a night, leaving a cheesecake in the fridge from which I ate one slice. My house mate ate the entire cake, panicked, went and bought another and then ate another slice in the hope I wouldn’t be able to tell. I did indeed know as it was a different flavour.

Leah Pulpitel171

5.

I feel you’ll be doing fitness DVD this time next year.

Danielle Marie

6.

A cheesecake is one slice. Just a round one.

Fee

7.

We listen and we don’t judge.

JasmineElMohammadi

8.

Today, I am too “a family of 4”.

Amz

9.

Pastry chef here and that is in fact how you consume a cheesecake at home. It is in fact a single serving in that setting.

greyboysallstar

10.

I came downstairs at 6:15 this morning before everyone else was awake purely to sit and each a slice of cheesecake in peace while watching Gavin & Stacey. Absolute bliss.

Bex

11.

Been there Garron. The sinking moment is when you go for another slither and the cake is actually gone.

Aoife

12.

Currently spooning banoffee pie into my mouth out of the tin it was made in!. It’s been a two day effort and technically no slices,just spoonfuls.

LouLou

13.

I could’ve done it in one hour!! It’s out of your control.

Christine MMR

14.

Fortunately, holiday calories are always zero. Everything is grand.

Carol Hensch Bruggem

15.

Drive-by bites are the best bites.

meanjello

16.

Just a simple man, out there, living his best life!

Richard Henderson

17.

This is both valid and completely relatable.

Kimberly

Wheatus entered the chat.

I do this with cannolis and banana bread here in the Bronx but it isn’t my fault that the Italian deli and the coffee house-bakery are next door to each other and have very different ambiances.

ellie had a very positive comment to add.

What’s important is that you paced yourself.

It could, in fact, have been very much worse.

I did the same with a lidl snowman cheesecake. Only I’m lactose intolerant and now sh***ing through the eye of a needle.

Arschkopf

