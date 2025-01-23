Lauren Boebert offered the pardoned January 6 rioters a tour of the Capitol and this A++ comeback is the only one you need

US Capitol Hill riots donald trump Lauren Boebert

Not the first time we’ve written about Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert and we’re sure it won’t be the last, but it’s definitely one of our favourites.

Boebert – just to quickly recap – is known for her love of guns, her anti-LGBTQ+ views and her repeated Islamophobic remarks – and also for her staunch support of the January 6 rioters.

So imagine her excitement when returning president Donald Trump announced his blanket pardon for those who took part in that extraordinary and terrifying day four years ago. For Boebert, their release quite literally can’t come quickly enough.

Lauren Boebert is calling on President Trump to help get the J6 hostages released from the DC jail pic.twitter.com/rm8YlI60Ar — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 21, 2025

And we mention her because Boebert also said this.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has invited all of the pardoned January 6th rioters on a guided tour of the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/ukeMZGndxD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2025

‘I’ll be the first member of Congress to offer them a guided tour in the Capitol.’

And this A++ response went viral – wildly viral! – because it totally nailed it.

Girl they already know their way around https://t.co/L6Zm3VdefD — larry davids mistress (@b1gdumb1diott) January 22, 2025

Boom!

