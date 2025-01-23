US Capitol Hill riots donald trump Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert offered the pardoned January 6 rioters a tour of the Capitol and this A++ comeback is the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2025

Not the first time we’ve written about Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert and we’re sure it won’t be the last, but it’s definitely one of our favourites.

Boebert – just to quickly recap – is known for her love of guns, her anti-LGBTQ+ views and her repeated Islamophobic remarks – and also for her staunch support of the January 6 rioters.

So imagine her excitement when returning president Donald Trump announced his blanket pardon for those who took part in that extraordinary and terrifying day four years ago. For Boebert, their release quite literally can’t come quickly enough.

And we mention her because Boebert also said this.

‘I’ll be the first member of Congress to offer them a guided tour in the Capitol.’

And this A++ response went viral – wildly viral! – because it totally nailed it.

Boom!

