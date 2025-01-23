US Capitol Hill riots donald trump
Trump was asked about his pardon of the Capitol rioters and if ever a single Q&A summed him up, it is surely this
Well we can’t say he didn’t tell he was going to do it, but Donald Trump’s blanket pardon for all those January 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol is none less the shocking for it.
Hard to believe we know, but he’s not even been back in the White House for a week yet and it already feels like a lifetime.
And if there was one single Q&A since he resurfaced back in the Oval Office then it’s surely this, a reporter who asks him about just one of the many people pardoned and, well, best have a listen for yourself.
REPORTER: You would agree it’s never acceptable to assault police officers?
TRUMP: Sure
REPORTER: Among those you pardoned is a guy who used a stun gun on a police officer. Why does he deserve a pardon?
TRUMP: Well, I don’t know pic.twitter.com/nGGqsHEg6C
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025
Just incredible.
‘Well, I don’t know.’
And these people surely said it best.
Does he know what he’s signing?
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 21, 2025
I feel like this will be a model for the next 4 years.
“You agree it’s not ok to do this thing?”
Trump: Correct
“Then why did you support this person when they were doing that thing?”
Trump: https://t.co/w8pGc80J2s pic.twitter.com/WFhnsyz0HN
— That Joe Guy #BLM (@JoeyJoeGleeson) January 21, 2025
Why doesn’t he just come out and say it? If you violently assault someone on his behalf he will pardon you!
— Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 21, 2025
“I don’t know?” That’s his answer for releasing violent criminals? https://t.co/QyTJsXg84g
— Tom (@Haudricourt) January 22, 2025
Gonna be a long fucking 4 years.
— Rick (@SlickRick00666) January 21, 2025
Republicans never get to say they back the blue ever again. https://t.co/FrGfcoI9BZ
— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) January 21, 2025
He never read any of the pardons. He now looks like the incompetent asshole he’s always been
— Michelle (@Michell71078349) January 21, 2025
Watching this guy answer questions from reporters is like watching a Make A Wish kid try to hit an MLB fastball https://t.co/Oyhrr95eTm
— Jason Dean (@_Jason_Dean_) January 21, 2025
We’re a global laughing stock right now
— MoreOrangeWithEachLie (@RaceToBrains) January 21, 2025
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) January 22, 2025
Hahahaha!!! We got to witness the first honest thing he’s said.
— Jared (@bolderlib) January 21, 2025
