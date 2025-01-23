Trump was asked about his pardon of the Capitol rioters and if ever a single Q&A summed him up, it is surely this

US Capitol Hill riots donald trump

Well we can’t say he didn’t tell he was going to do it, but Donald Trump’s blanket pardon for all those January 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol is none less the shocking for it.

Hard to believe we know, but he’s not even been back in the White House for a week yet and it already feels like a lifetime.

And if there was one single Q&A since he resurfaced back in the Oval Office then it’s surely this, a reporter who asks him about just one of the many people pardoned and, well, best have a listen for yourself.

REPORTER: You would agree it’s never acceptable to assault police officers? TRUMP: Sure REPORTER: Among those you pardoned is a guy who used a stun gun on a police officer. Why does he deserve a pardon? TRUMP: Well, I don’t know pic.twitter.com/nGGqsHEg6C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025

Just incredible.

‘Well, I don’t know.’

And these people surely said it best.

Does he know what he’s signing? — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 21, 2025

I feel like this will be a model for the next 4 years. “You agree it’s not ok to do this thing?” Trump: Correct “Then why did you support this person when they were doing that thing?” Trump: https://t.co/w8pGc80J2s pic.twitter.com/WFhnsyz0HN — That Joe Guy #BLM (@JoeyJoeGleeson) January 21, 2025

Why doesn’t he just come out and say it? If you violently assault someone on his behalf he will pardon you! — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 21, 2025

“I don’t know?” That’s his answer for releasing violent criminals? https://t.co/QyTJsXg84g — Tom (@Haudricourt) January 22, 2025

Gonna be a long fucking 4 years. — Rick (@SlickRick00666) January 21, 2025

Republicans never get to say they back the blue ever again. https://t.co/FrGfcoI9BZ — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) January 21, 2025

He never read any of the pardons. He now looks like the incompetent asshole he’s always been — Michelle (@Michell71078349) January 21, 2025

Watching this guy answer questions from reporters is like watching a Make A Wish kid try to hit an MLB fastball https://t.co/Oyhrr95eTm — Jason Dean (@_Jason_Dean_) January 21, 2025

We’re a global laughing stock right now — MoreOrangeWithEachLie (@RaceToBrains) January 21, 2025

Hahahaha!!! We got to witness the first honest thing he’s said. — Jared (@bolderlib) January 21, 2025

READ MORE

Private Eye’s front page apology to Donald Trump totally and utterly nails it

Source @atrupar