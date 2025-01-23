US Capitol Hill riots donald trump

Trump was asked about his pardon of the Capitol rioters and if ever a single Q&A summed him up, it is surely this

John Plunkett. Updated January 23rd, 2025

Well we can’t say he didn’t tell he was going to do it, but Donald Trump’s blanket pardon for all those January 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol is none less the shocking for it.

Hard to believe we know, but he’s not even been back in the White House for a week yet and it already feels like a lifetime.

And if there was one single Q&A since he resurfaced back in the Oval Office then it’s surely this, a reporter who asks him about just one of the many people pardoned and, well, best have a listen for yourself.

Just incredible.

‘Well, I don’t know.’

And these people surely said it best.

READ MORE

Private Eye’s front page apology to Donald Trump totally and utterly nails it

Source @atrupar