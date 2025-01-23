The snowflake fury at Private Eye’s front page Trump ‘apology’ made the whole thing even funnier

US donald trump private eye

You might very well have seen Private Eye’s front page ‘apology’ to Donald Trump which went wildly viral because it nailed so much of the hypocrisy around reaction to the President’s return to the White House.

Donald Trump. An Apology. The new Private Eye is out now pic.twitter.com/V5hbt5VYOp — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) January 22, 2025

Just in case you haven’t seen it (or that’s tricky to read in full) here it is again …

And we return to it because while it was already great, the fury it prompted in some quarters made it even funnier.

Can you just retire already? You’re worse than the Simpsons, you haven’t been funny or relevant for decades. Give it up while you still have a shred of dignity. — George Arrowsmith (@ThatArrowsmith) January 22, 2025

You guys are so ESTABLISHMENT whilst pretending to be “edgy” – you’re staffed by the establishment, run by the establishment, and with content written for the establishment.. It’s borderline hilarious that you don’t see it — Robin Pip-Hood (@orpip_3) January 22, 2025

I used to buy this magazine on a regular basis until it ceased to be funny or evenly satirical on all sides. — Den. (@denpapwp123) January 22, 2025

It's really time for you to shut up shop. Pro establishment satire isn't a thing — Winston Smith (@Winston_Smith80) January 22, 2025

But none of the responses beat this one, an absolute all-time classic.

Private Eye: pathetic legacy media trotting out system propaganda the magazine created and sustained by MI5 while posing as a lone voice of independent journalism — andrew (@andrew782255) January 22, 2025

Hang it in the bleedin’ Louvre!

Stop giving Andrews a bad name, andrew782255. — andy (@anandyanyone2) January 22, 2025

Private Eye: bad now because it isn't falling in line to praise the billionaire US President backed by the richest man in the world, which is what independent journalists should do apparently — AB (@ab_wxm) January 22, 2025

classic blue tick wanker — Andy J (@Soooperpigdog) January 22, 2025

To conclude …

The amount this has triggered the snowflake Trumpians on here has been glorious https://t.co/qbAjbrdi1Q — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 23, 2025

And also …

And finally …

"Freedom of speech… NO NOT LIKE THAT!" — Pete Brooksbank (@petebrooksbank) January 23, 2025

READ MORE

Prince Harry got a payout and an apology from Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, and Piers Morgan was absolutely fuming

H/T @jamiesont