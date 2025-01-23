This woman’s epic fail on an Irish radio phone-in radio quiz is already great but the payoff will tip you over the edge
We’ve featured plenty of quiz show fails on these pages but this is a classic from back in the day, simply 57 seconds of unadulterated joy from the Galway Bay FM breakfast show.
Sarah, a hapless contestant in the morning quiz hosted by Molly and Ollie, becomes increasingly panicked and her answers just get funnier and funnier…
@thefullirish #Doolin #Clare ☘️#wildatlanticway #quiz #irishhumour #fullirishviews ♬ original sound – JOE.ie
Many thanks to Full Irish on TikTok for sharing.
Don’t judge Sarah too harshly. It’s not as easy as when you’re just listening at home.
TikTok users enjoyed poor Sarah’s humiliation. Here’s what they had to say about it.
Lol, did she mix up the games n thought she was playing wrong answers only?
Leah Brady
She was just answering anything!!!!!!
Greg Waugh
This is hilarious I can’t breathe from laughing so much
Holly
‘We all know a Sarah brilliant ‘
Amie
Elisesmamma asked –
“Can you imagine doing 10 years on the naughty step? “
And we can’t help but agree with Full Irish.
” Worse than prison “
