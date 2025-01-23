‘What’s the weirdest compliment you’ve ever received?’ – 23 flattering remarks that actually sound more like insults

Life r/AskReddit

Has someone ever offered you a comment that was intended to be a compliment but actually sounded a bit weird, or actually just downright insulting?

You know, like ‘You look much thinner than usual in those jeans’. We say this after No_Parfait3320 asked this over on – guess where! – Ask Reddit.

‘What’s the weirdest compliment you’ve ever received?’

And lots of people jumped in with presumably flattering remarks that had left them scratching their heads.

1.

‘On holiday got talking to a girl in a bar, she goes, all these guys look like they’ve been working out for months before coming, it’s nice to see someone who didn’t!

‘Felt like a compliment at the time, then got thinking…’

–CockneyBloke1

2.

‘I work retail and was told this by a customer: ‘You’re so nice, you must have been bullied in high school.”

–ohmagnoo

3.

‘I had an ultrasound and was told I have nice ovaries.’

–Junior_Round_5513

4.

‘I once got told I smell trustworthy.’

–Dreamy-Petal

5.

”You have nice veins.’ Used to work in a bar across the road from a hospital. A nurse made the comment while I was pouring her drink.’

–theweedonkey6969

6.

”You have Golden Retriever energy’. What does that even mean?’

–8_out_of_8

7.

”You look like the NPC that everyone wants to play.’ Ummm, thanks? I think.’

–dolly3900

8.

”Your eyes look like chlorinated water’.’

–RandomFanficAddict

9.

‘I bought some vintage leather boots in San Francisco when I was 18 and wore them out of the store. Walking past a group of people, one guy yelled, ‘You’re pretty cool for a blonde!’ which made my day.’

–Zynkix

10.

”Acne looks good on you’.’

–Fishing-Pirate

11.

‘Someone genuinely asked me how do I get the perfect smoky eyes? I have never even used an eyeshadow palette! let alone know how to do smoky eyes. I think she meant my dark circles.’

–New_Equipment1200