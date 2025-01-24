US donald trump magas tariffs

A Maga being schooled why Trump’s tariffs won’t work is a supremely satisfying (and enlightening) watch

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2025

Tariff is Donald Trump’s second favourite word beginning with T – the first being Trump, obviously.

And any country that doesn’t do exactly what Trump wants it to do is being threatened with tariffs by the just back in the White House president – Canada, Mexico, Russia, Denmark, the whole lot.

But are tariffs the catch-all solution – panacea you might say – to help boost the US economy and bring down inflation?

This Trump fan was given a schooling by someone who knows all about how tariffs watch, and it’s a supremely satisfying (and enlightening) watch.

No more questions, your honour!

And if you’re in the mood for more of where that came from …

Well I dunno, maybe. I thought he’d taken it on board but you never know!

READ MORE

The snowflake fury at Private Eye’s front page Trump ‘apology’ made the whole thing even funnier

Source @waltermasterson