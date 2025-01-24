A Maga being schooled why Trump’s tariffs won’t work is a supremely satisfying (and enlightening) watch

US donald trump magas tariffs

Tariff is Donald Trump’s second favourite word beginning with T – the first being Trump, obviously.

And any country that doesn’t do exactly what Trump wants it to do is being threatened with tariffs by the just back in the White House president – Canada, Mexico, Russia, Denmark, the whole lot.

But are tariffs the catch-all solution – panacea you might say – to help boost the US economy and bring down inflation?

This Trump fan was given a schooling by someone who knows all about how tariffs watch, and it’s a supremely satisfying (and enlightening) watch.

Tariffs explained to MAGA by a professional Importer / Exporter #gentleparenting pic.twitter.com/ulWGnRrvX2 — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) January 23, 2025

No more questions, your honour!

This is a very common tactic by people who don’t want to appear to be losing a debate where he rambles off meaningless words (but said confidently) after being corrected or shown they don’t know what they’re talking about Once you notice this, it becomes impossible to miss — Th3Birdman (@Th3birdman15) January 24, 2025

And if you’re in the mood for more of where that came from …

Full video here. Tariffs Explained to MAGA by a Professional Importer/Exporterhttps://t.co/XjNRm6PGJg — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) January 23, 2025

He may have conceded at the end, but I bet he still doesn’t believe this expert. — Mighty Mouse to the WH! (@FreedomTruthJoy) January 23, 2025

The whole point is to make the imported item more expensive compared to the domestic alternative. Forcing the money to stay in the US, or if the imported goods must be purchased, the US collects enough money to offset its debts, and therefore the burden on taxpayers. — Zach Lisko (@zachlisko) January 24, 2025

I really wish they would explain tariffs using real numbers. “If I price a shirt at $20 & Trump charges a 25% tariff that means I will charge you $25. It doesn’t mean now I will accept $20 & pay the additional $5 tariff myself, making my profit drop.” — Paula Mercado (@icunurseMercado) January 23, 2025

Great so now all we have to do is explain every single issue in extreme detail to every single maga dimwit, there’s no cure for that level of stupid — Steven Johnson (@ScubaSteveRJ) January 23, 2025

What a kind human being to take the time to explain tariffs in the cold!

Unfortunately though, the man who didn’t understand how tariffs really work will go back to his echo chambers, hear the lies more times than the truth…and forget it all. — kelly a. (@KreativeKell) January 23, 2025

Well I dunno, maybe. I thought he’d taken it on board but you never know!

Now, can somebody explain that to Trump, too? — Ipp (@IppOnX) January 23, 2025

