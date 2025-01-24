Pics Funny fails New York Times

This New York Times correction remains an absolute classic of the genre

Poke Staff. Updated January 24th, 2025

Corrections and clarifications have long been a fairly reliable source of low-key entertainment, particularly where the error is one that clearly should never have happened.

In an article about the married couple, actor and playwright Kate Hammill and fellow actor Jason O’Connell, the New York Times made some careless typos …and one humongous and inexplicable mistake.

This is how they shared the corrections at the end of the article.

In an earlier version of this article, the given name of the actress who introduced the couple was misspelled. She is Vaishnavi Sharma, not Vaishmavi. The given name of the wedding officiant was also misspelled. She is Gabra Zackman, not Dabra. Also, the author of "Dracula" was incorrect. He is Bram Stoker, not Jane Austen.

“Bram Stoker …not Jane Austen.”

Well, isn’t that special!

Writer Laura Hankin spotted the fantastic correction, and her 2020 post of a screenshot brought the NYT’s embarrassment to a whole new audience.

People were buzzing at the glaring error, and these are some of the best comments.

The best response, however, was from one of the people mentioned in the correction.

Oh Facepalm GIFfrom Oh GIFs

