This New York Times correction remains an absolute classic of the genre

Corrections and clarifications have long been a fairly reliable source of low-key entertainment, particularly where the error is one that clearly should never have happened.

In an article about the married couple, actor and playwright Kate Hammill and fellow actor Jason O’Connell, the New York Times made some careless typos …and one humongous and inexplicable mistake.

This is how they shared the corrections at the end of the article.

“Bram Stoker …not Jane Austen.”

Well, isn’t that special!

Writer Laura Hankin spotted the fantastic correction, and her 2020 post of a screenshot brought the NYT’s embarrassment to a whole new audience.

People were buzzing at the glaring error, and these are some of the best comments.

"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of blood." #JaneAustenDracula https://t.co/AID2MgpgW2 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 28, 2020

I would definitely read a Jane Austen version of Dracula. — Leah (@settleprecious) 27 January 2020

Romantic hijinks ensue among the Harker sisters and their friends when an eligible bachelor with a foreign-sounding name purchases Carfax Abbey… — Markku Ylipalo (@TheRealMarkku) 27 January 2020

I predict an entire genre blossoming out of this error. I humbly submit for the record (and for @premeesaurus) Herman Melville's Dracula:

"Call me Jonathan. Some years ago—never mind how long precisely—having little or no money in my purse…" https://t.co/cOOCjVZBYu — David Jón Fuller (@DavidJonFuller) January 27, 2020

The best response, however, was from one of the people mentioned in the correction.

I love this SO HARD. And I would like to point out that even in this correction, my name is STILL spelled wrong. Go go Gadget Copyeditors￼ https://t.co/DGCLcQ2ihQ — Gabra Zackman (@GabraZackman) January 28, 2020

