The relationship advice from this ‘elite dating coach’ had women (and quite a few men) hollering into next year

We hadn’t come across Gary Gunn before but apparently he’s an ‘elite dating & self-confidence coach for men and best-selling author, speaker & podcaster.’

And with 617k followers on Instagram is obviously not to be sniffed at.

And yet there was something about this particular piece of advice for men, who find themselves uncomfortable with the clothes their partner has chosen to wear, which had people hollering some quite distance into the future.

We stumbled across it after it was shared by @Cadmarch over on Twitter.

Found my new favourite dating coach pic.twitter.com/d1eREpuIJg — Gareth (@Cadmarch) January 22, 2025

Spoof? Rage bait? Being played entirely straight? So difficult to tell, now more than ever.

1.

He’s out there wondering why he’s single when he leaves any relationship as soon as a woman demonstrates any form of autonomy. — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) January 22, 2025

2.

I look forward to the follow up video “why am I single” — Mrs Henderson (@MrsHenders4652) January 22, 2025

3.

The correct response to this man saying “I don’t like what you’re wearing” is “yeah well I don’t like what you’re wearing you look like a spiv trying to pull at your nan’s funeral but I’m not giving you orders am I, wind your fucking neck in” https://t.co/Taj7CNdNBc — Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) January 22, 2025

4.

“Lads, if dating hot women makes you uncomfortable, don’t date hot women” — Stu (@StuFraDa) January 22, 2025

5.

“I don’t really like what you’re wearing.”

I mean wtf? — Sigourney Beaver ️ (@sigourneybeaver) January 22, 2025

6.

“I’m too insecure for you to look sexy in public, so I’m leaving “ The trash taking itself out — Small Human Female (@esmesstuff) January 22, 2025

7.