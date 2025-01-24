Life facepalm relationships

The relationship advice from this ‘elite dating coach’ had women (and quite a few men) hollering into next year

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2025

We hadn’t come across Gary Gunn before but apparently he’s an ‘elite dating & self-confidence coach for men and best-selling author, speaker & podcaster.’

And with 617k followers on Instagram is obviously not to be sniffed at.

And yet there was something about this particular piece of advice for men, who find themselves uncomfortable with the clothes their partner has chosen to wear, which had people hollering some quite distance into the future.

We stumbled across it after it was shared by @Cadmarch over on Twitter.

Spoof? Rage bait? Being played entirely straight? So difficult to tell, now more than ever.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2