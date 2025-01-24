This video edit of The Traitors’ ‘chalkboards’ is brilliantly done and devilishly funny

Entertainment funny The Traitors

Thank God for The Traitors, the BBC reality show which has given so much of us a helping hand to make it through to the end (almost) of January.

Aside from all the plotting, twists and turns and double crossing, one of the highlights is watching the contestants grappling with the basics of spelling the forenames of their fellow Faithfuls and Traitors when seated at the round table.

And now Twitter user Graeme – ad man by day, meme maker by night – has made a wonderful and highly amusing video edit of The Traitors chalkboards (follow @spacecadet0697 on Twitter here!)

It’s great stuff.

People applauded as one.

1.

This is brilliant. Really appealed to my juvenile sense of humour. Well done — Diane Brander (@DiBrander) January 23, 2025

2.

When he said Claudia I LOST it — Cuppabee (@Cuppabees) January 23, 2025

3.

This is so good. Looks real too. Bravo. made me giggle. — Jen Dizzlerz (@alia_kel_aderon) January 23, 2025

4.

“I’m so, so sorry. I think you’re lovely.” Writes name like this. pic.twitter.com/GlqT7ds9Nl — Joe (@JoeBalaclava) January 23, 2025

5.

The chalk looks so real — Devon (@DevonLuxx) January 23, 2025

6.

minah making history by being the first contestant to my knowledge to actually call out the crazy spellings — Liam (@ThegayagendaTM) January 23, 2025

7.

im cyriiiinnnngg! This is pure comedy! — Popo (@popo_cracker) January 23, 2025

8.

This is hilarious, wish it was real — Benji (@benjibatch) January 23, 2025

9.

10.

11.

This is incredible https://t.co/SYaySYivJ3 — Lilla Joba (@lillajoba9) January 23, 2025

12.

This is to funny, I really thought it was real until Harold Shipman #TraitorsUK #Traitors https://t.co/c9K5QfcdNJ — s (@SP212005) January 23, 2025

13.

This took an embarrassingly long time for me to notice it was edited https://t.co/yIrfMxE4pS — connor hex (@whoronomy) January 22, 2025

14.

Absolute gold, had me in tears https://t.co/a3XWOdbPEq — Delia M (@DeliaFPL) January 22, 2025

15.

It took me until Claudia to realise this wasn’t real — Ajay-Robbie (@Ajay_Robbie) January 23, 2025

To conclude …

Source @spacecadet0697