Entertainment funny The Traitors

This video edit of The Traitors’ ‘chalkboards’ is brilliantly done and devilishly funny

David Harris. Updated January 24th, 2025

Thank God for The Traitors, the BBC reality show which has given so much of us a helping hand to make it through to the end (almost) of January.

Aside from all the plotting, twists and turns and double crossing, one of the highlights is watching the contestants grappling with the basics of spelling the forenames of their fellow Faithfuls and Traitors when seated at the round table.

And now Twitter user Graeme – ad man by day, meme maker by night – has made a wonderful and highly amusing video edit of The Traitors chalkboards (follow @spacecadet0697 on Twitter here!)

It’s great stuff.

People applauded as one.

To conclude …

Source @spacecadet0697