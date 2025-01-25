A Congressman wants to amend the US Constitution so Trump specifically could serve a third term, but not Obama – 13 scholarly rebuttals

News barack obama donald trump US

You have to hand it to Trump’s supporters; they don’t hang around when it comes to backing their man.

Mere days into the new administration, Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles has proposed a constitutional amendment to allow Donald Trump to serve a third term as president.

Here we go. Republican Congressman Andy Ogles has drafted a constitutional amendment to allow Donald Trump to be president for a third term. pic.twitter.com/hhZ5B6jLqa — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 23, 2025

I just introduced a resolution to amend the 22nd Amendment to allow President Trump to seek a third term. Read the details.https://t.co/OTacpt3ggE — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) January 23, 2025

Of course, the devil is in the detail: the proposed amendment to allow a third term would only apply to presidents who haven’t served consecutive terms. So ones who served two terms back-to-back – like, say, I don’t know, Barack Obama – wouldn’t be eligible to run a third time.

Very clever to bar President Obama from seeking a third term. They know he’d clean Trump’s clock. https://t.co/JadxCbklMn pic.twitter.com/praDPsj7gu — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) January 23, 2025

Last November, Trump joked (as much as this man ever jokes) to Republicans about how he wouldn’t be running again – “unless you do something”.

Rep. Andy Ogles is proposing a constitutional amendment to allow President Trump to seek a third term. https://t.co/ds3auqsS3K Trump in November joked about seeking a third to House Republicans: “I suspect I won’t be running again, unless you do something.”“Unless you say,… pic.twitter.com/Bt3EsdgJC0 — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) January 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Andy Ogles has some form when it comes to seeking special powers for Trump.

This is insane. GOP Congressman Andy Ogles has introduced a bill to allow Trump to acquire Greenland, saying the Island should be part of the US because “we are the dominant predator.” pic.twitter.com/BHkEoqfLjg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 21, 2025

Now, Ogles’ amendment is sure to go nowhere, because there’s such a high bar for a constitutional amendment to pass.

To everyone joking about Trump v. Obama: The way this is written, Obama could not seek a third term, because it doesn’t allow those elected to two *consecutive* terms to seek a third term. (Not that this has any chance of clearing two-thirds threshold in House & Senate, anyway) — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) January 24, 2025

For amending the U.S. Constitution, the actual numbers required are:

1.Congressional Proposal (Most Common Method):

•2/3 of Congress: This means 290 votes in the House of Representatives (out of 435) and 67 votes in the Senate (out of 100). — Christopher J. Farrington (@Christopherj242) January 24, 2025

Still, people have been hopping on Ogles’ proposed amendment and tearing him a new one.

Day Four. They are already proposing to make him King for Life. This of course will not pass. But seriously the five alarm fire shit just keeps coming. https://t.co/NJaDU7yo7E — nickkent48 (@nickkent48) January 24, 2025

Meanwhile, he’s worded it specifically for Trump and no one else (except Grover Cleveland): only a President who hasn’t served two *consecutive* terms would be eligible for a third. Because of course. Special rules for Dear Leader. — Ignoreland (@KoolaidUSA) January 24, 2025

1. The fact that he wrote it a specific way so Obama couldn’t also run for a 3rd time shows he doesn’t really want to risk fucking around & finding out. 2. Two terms is plenty for President. 3. We should install term limits on Congress. 4. Let’s add age caps while we’re at it https://t.co/AVhoLmI8Ee — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) January 24, 2025

Well, I guess if Donald Trump announced he has the cleanest testicles on the planet, I will know who did it for him. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 24, 2025

There is a reason that Trump waited until 2016. He knew he couldn’t go head to head with Obama. — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) January 24, 2025

Elected Congressman that doesn’t know how Constitutional amendments work. Shocking — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 24, 2025

No. Constitutional amendments are for enduring principles and process. Not for a singular moment or because you want attention from the current leader. — Jenna Ellis (@realJennaEllis) January 24, 2025

How many times were you dropped on your head as a child? https://t.co/t4xK1Guz75 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 24, 2025

That this is even being floated should be deeply concerning. https://t.co/ULdZMVnf2w — Humanist Quaker (@HumanistQuaker) January 24, 2025

Everyone’s talking about Ogles “carving out Obama” but he just wanted to make sure Trump was safe from THIS real comeback from within his own party https://t.co/ajsx7JFckb pic.twitter.com/t83P5LxHCp — RonKind_Fan (@ronkindfan) January 24, 2025

