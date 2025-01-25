Entertainment ireland music

This ukulele jam of Talking Heads’ Psycho Killer in a Dublin pub is fa-fa-fa-fa-fantastic

David Harris. Updated January 25th, 2025

We admit we’re not usually great fans of the ukulele, but it appears that in the right hands and with the right song choice it can be rather wonderful. And Psycho Killer by Talking Heads is certainly the right choice of song.

Here’s the evidence, as shared by The Sting over on Twitter.

It’s a video of an epic ukulele jam session from The Stag’s Head pub in Dublin, which hosts the event every week, and if we find ourselves in Dublin then we’re going to have to check it out for ourselves.

Joyous!

People agreed.

Source The Sting Image Screengrab, Screengrab