This ukulele jam of Talking Heads’ Psycho Killer in a Dublin pub is fa-fa-fa-fa-fantastic

Entertainment ireland music

We admit we’re not usually great fans of the ukulele, but it appears that in the right hands and with the right song choice it can be rather wonderful. And Psycho Killer by Talking Heads is certainly the right choice of song.

Here’s the evidence, as shared by The Sting over on Twitter.

It’s a video of an epic ukulele jam session from The Stag’s Head pub in Dublin, which hosts the event every week, and if we find ourselves in Dublin then we’re going to have to check it out for ourselves.

Every Tuesday night in the Stag's Head, Dublin, the bar fills up with ukulele players for one of the best jamming singalong sessions in the world. They'll even supply you with a ukulele if you fancy a craic at Psycho Killer by Talking Heads. pic.twitter.com/jfmN0t2tWd — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) January 22, 2025

Joyous!

People agreed.

1.

This is amazing, and when I go back to Dublin this is a Must Visit spot! — Åárøn Dævìd Hërñañdëz (@AaronDHernandez) January 22, 2025

2.

Vastly underrated group sing-along song! — Jeffrey Banks (@jefbanks) January 22, 2025

3.

Oh that looks like a fabulous night out. I’m quite partial to the ukulele. I never played one, but it always sounds like a happy and cheerful instrument. — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) January 24, 2025

4.

This has just cheered me up ❤️ — Streetwise Stu (@StreetwiseStu79) January 23, 2025

5.

Music is a great way to bring people together. This type of group playing and singing is so uplifting. The feel good hormones must be surging there on Tuesday evenings. We need more of this. ♥️ — Gill_Bee (@gilli_bee) January 23, 2025

6.

Dude that's so fking cool! — Morgan (@RennyG1103) January 22, 2025

7.

That is awesome! — Larry Hiltunen (@hiltunen24) January 22, 2025

8.

Possibly the best thing I have seen on the internet this year. https://t.co/kJOsQxnz4z — Elliotkidner (@elliotkidner) January 23, 2025

9.

Okay, so now I want to take up ukulele and visit Dublin! Who's in? https://t.co/lRDgQDX8lK — Dawna Coutant (@dkcoutant) January 23, 2025

10.

This is joyful. Fair play to all involved. https://t.co/pmCUPKO4yY — Camillus O'Brien (@bergsie) January 23, 2025

11.

Some joy in a sea of bad news…. https://t.co/dBMVGsVQUj — Jim (@jtexman7) January 23, 2025

READ MORE

People loved Dua Lipa’s response to this ukulele playing fan who asked to play her 30 seconds of his song

Source The Sting Image Screengrab, Screengrab