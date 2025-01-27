Jacob Rees-Mogg’s schoolboy spelling fail saw him owned into next week – and a supremely satisfying read it was too

Politics fails jacob rees-mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg never uses an English phrase when a Latin one will do, all the better for establishing his ‘big brain’ credentials and all that nonsense.

But maybe the ousted Conservative MP turned reality TV spectacle should spend more time mastering the basics of English after this schoolboy spelling error sent his Telegraph column viral for all the worst possible reasons.

Any deal that once again puts us under the yolk of the EU must be repudiated by the Conservatives whenever we are next in government, on day one. Trump shows such things are possible. https://t.co/tNsEWqBJ8k — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) January 24, 2025

Close but no cigar, as these people gleefully pointed out.

1.

Do you mean “yoke,” Jakey? Unless you don’t like the idea of being under a big egg. Are you afraid of eggs, Jakey? — Larry & Paul (@larryandpaul) January 24, 2025

2.

It's "yoke" you illiterate twit. https://t.co/5ZG1jMvf03 — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) January 25, 2025

3.

4.

Even I know you mean "yoke" and my education was free. https://t.co/zb7L07d8ud — Gary Barratt (@GaryBarratt) January 26, 2025

5.

Yolk?

You fucking imbecile pic.twitter.com/rjOzE12gIq — ¡No Pasarán! Andrew Rait – Allotmenteer Wokeratti (@RaitAndrew) January 25, 2025

6.

"Yolk"? (That £120,000 per year Eton education is really paying off.) https://t.co/YcrSpGLj2u — Josephine Liptrott (@Jo_Liptrott) January 26, 2025

7.

I rather think you have egg on your face for that, Jake. — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) January 25, 2025

8.

Mogg under the yolk pic.twitter.com/9Bgb9e9aCn — fell (@fellbytheway) January 25, 2025

9.

Fake aristocrat Rees-Mogg left with egg on his face here. It's not yolk, it's yoke. All that money spent on his education and he's as thick as whale blubber. https://t.co/mU29Z7gOf1 — Jason Evans (@EvansTheCrime) January 26, 2025

10.

Under the Yolk but still above the albumen? https://t.co/tCeay7AT9T — Graham Macleod DHSBPolitics (@MCDHSB) January 25, 2025

11.

Eggsactly! We must remain hard-boiled in our determination and let nothing scramble our plans. — Guy Gadboit (@gadboit) January 26, 2025

