War has been declared on “morning people” – 14 night owls suiting up for the fight

In life, you’re either a morning person or you’re a night owl. Very few of us fall in between, and we’ll likely always argue over who has the better deal.

However, one night owl, Twitter/X user @thereisnojayjay, has had enough, and declared that 2025 should be the year that morning people are “put in their place”.

I think we should make 2025 the year that we collectively put “morning people” in their place. Sick of them dictating everything and acting holier than thou about it. Go back to bed!!! — Dead Eyes, Horse Teeth (@thereisnojayjay) January 2, 2025

He’s really over it.

“Morning people” are the Borg and the rest of us are Starfleet, if you’re a smart Trekkie you will understand what I mean — Dead Eyes, Horse Teeth (@thereisnojayjay) January 2, 2025

Morning people are a powerful force, to be sure…

There’s nothing you can do to stop us https://t.co/fbPanpxZLd — Dubliam – Ben Doyle era (@Dubliam2003) January 2, 2025

Okay but you’ll never catch us since we’ve got the three hour head start https://t.co/38cpNprAd5 — cupán bae (@duckgirlie) January 2, 2025

…but other night owls are willing to take up the fight too.

It’s a bullshit fact of life that those who are unable to function in the early morning will always be subject to the will of those who can — Country French (@Mummy_Napkinn) January 2, 2025

They act like they’ve developed some kind of time warp as if we all don’t get 24 hours in a day. — Sandy Nagy (@sandynagy) January 3, 2025

My grandma is aghast when we say we wake up at 8 or something. She wakes up at 3 am. But she goes to bed at like 5 pm. Sorry but I do not want that life. — Elizabeth (@DearBlueEarth) January 2, 2025

I’ve read a handful of articles about very early risers and every single one of them is like “I like to look around at other people and feel smug about how much move I’ve done in a day before them” let’s start stigmatizing them for real — cunt célèbre (@SnapdragonSynd) January 2, 2025

me to my 11 month old https://t.co/LzQ05lL43J — maybe: robyn (@redrobynhood_) January 2, 2025

I vow in 2025 we are going to start calling the morning fuckers impatient, demanding, and impulsive for not being able to wait until later in the day to do things. Let’s make up some weird stigma for them to deal with for a change https://t.co/VcEEpUxsSM — cunt célèbre (@SnapdragonSynd) January 2, 2025

the thing i actually hate more than anything about morning people is that they’re right https://t.co/Nadh2XjcjG — milfthani x dilfthony truther (2026) (@kathanisanthony) January 3, 2025

NIGHT OWLS. THIS IS OUR YEAR! https://t.co/0kfN0zps1t — neo (@neo_aoshi) January 2, 2025

@ the husky that wakes me up at 6am every day without fail mf can read clocks https://t.co/MDHH0zUkD5 — Abu Zafar (@abu_zafar) January 2, 2025

My neighbors turned on a washing machine at 8 am on New Year’s Day. I was this close to murder. https://t.co/wmyfLPWppp — L͟͞i͟͞k͟͞e͟͞ M͟͞a͟͞r͟͞i͟͞a͟͞ (@BuShiOptimistka) January 3, 2025

This. Lol I’m more of a midday person, doesn’t matter what I do — Goddess Anya Divine Chicago (@FeetOfAnya) January 3, 2025

I’m a morning person but not by choice. After years of my a-hole babies waking me at the ass crack of dawn my body is now programmed to get up early still. It’s so stupid. — ✭ Cali Mama ✭ (@ChaosCaliMama) January 2, 2025

If you can’t beat ’em …

I've given up trying to fight them. In 2025 I am joining the insane morning folk InshaAllah. https://t.co/nRdjAQlLO3 — (@anz_216) January 3, 2025

