War has been declared on “morning people” – 14 night owls suiting up for the fight

Poke Reporter. Updated January 27th, 2025

In life, you’re either a morning person or you’re a night owl. Very few of us fall in between, and we’ll likely always argue over who has the better deal.

However, one night owl, Twitter/X user @thereisnojayjay, has had enough, and declared that 2025 should be the year that morning people are “put in their place”.

He’s really over it.

Morning people are a powerful force, to be sure…

…but other night owls are willing to take up the fight too.

If you can’t beat ’em …

