A Mail columnist said Elon Musk’s ‘Nazi salute’ was nothing of the sort and this A++ live TV comeback was simply magnificent

Just in case you’re not familiar with the work of Scott Jennings, he’s a conservative pundit and PR who writes for Mail Online and the LA Times and he’s got no time for the ‘hysterical liberal media’ and the like.

In particular, he’s got no time for what he told his Mail Online readers was the ‘unhinged effort to brand Musk a Nazi for expressing his gratitude to the crowd at Trump’s afternoon rally is evidence that these liberal loons haven’t learned a damn thing – always primed to condemn, censor, even smear’.

Fighting talk!

And we mention all that because Jennings was on CNN saying something similar when fellow pundit, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell, had the best possible response and it was simply magnificent.

Jennings: This salute trutherism is outrageous. Rampell: Do it right now on TV! If you think it’s a normal way to greet people, do it right now on TV. Why won’t you?! pic.twitter.com/WykukNqaBd — Acyn (@Acyn) January 28, 2025

The fact he appeared to end up not even looking her in the eye speaks volumes.

And here is just a little bit of how much people loved that.

1.

She got his ass on this one https://t.co/ehTHsbtUnz — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 28, 2025

2.

Now THAT is how you call this out!! He knows what it stands for!! — Dog House Show (@Dog_House_Show) January 28, 2025

3.

4.

The the the the the the pic.twitter.com/nQFeSDGWqP — David (@DaveSixFour) January 28, 2025

5.

I’d like to report a homicide. @crampell completely destroys @ScottJenningsKY. On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Scott defends the Hitler salute. Doesn’t end well for him. https://t.co/KpjruYk9qF — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 28, 2025

6.

Jennings could win a gold medal in mental gymnastics defending Musk here. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) January 28, 2025

7.

Calling Scott Jennings's bluff. Spoiler: He didn't do it, because he knows exactly what that salute was. He knew it was wrong for Musk to do it, but he's too much of a coward to call it out. https://t.co/UgtwjIUuLj — A.M. Rycroft (@amrycroftwriter) January 28, 2025

8.

I mean…. She’s right. Lol Got em. — Lorenzo Maldonado (@TheRealLoDown) January 28, 2025

