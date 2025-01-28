You don’t need to have worked in a shop to appreciate this woman’s A++ response to an entitled customer (but it’ll help!)

Videos comebacks entitled customers fast food

You don’t need to have worked in a shop to appreciate this but – and you can probably see this coming – it will definitely help.

It’s a particularly entitled customer who wanted to know why she couldn’t order her takeout and it’s not what she says so much as how she says it (well, both really).

And all eyes are on the ‘diva in the ponytail’.

who is this diva in the ponytail? love her. pic.twitter.com/PhqgTkRv68 — rudy (@rudyIopez) January 28, 2025

Got that coming, alright.

And here are just a few of the many – many! – responses it prompted.

give her a promotion — Taylor (@taylor_vahey) January 28, 2025

the smile while flipping her off? i love her already — (@saylesssavage) January 28, 2025

I stand with the ponytail — Atul Kushwaha (@RealAtulsay) January 28, 2025

I never understood why ppl want to go to a restaurant that’s about to close. You bout to get the bare minimum and possibly cold food https://t.co/5dVkFb6mil — DarkSkinKeisha (@_Low_kei) January 28, 2025

Trying to get someone less than half your age fired from a fast food job (especially in this economy) after you, an adult in their 40’s were acting like an upset baby in the drive through is not the move…. — Tony Tett (@AnthonyTett) January 28, 2025

First of all who tf are you for opening the window like that? And second do you honestly think those people want to stay after whatever time is posted? No bitch, they are all trying to go home on time just like you did that same day from your job. Entitled ass bitches. https://t.co/EK1xlRDVa6 — ✨✨Kinorey02✨✨ (@Kinorey02) January 28, 2025

That’s called leadership, protect your team members. — 大蛇丸 (@kemonojinsei) January 28, 2025

The way they just looked at each other like “is this bitch fr??” has me DYING https://t.co/VAVq6qyyac pic.twitter.com/xYrmgEerzF — Fungus (@thefellafungus) January 28, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

Ok, but I used to hateeee getting off late and trying to get dinner, and the place closed early as hell. Like Why? — Teca. (@Tee_kuhh) January 28, 2025

But …

i feel like there are a good chunk of 24 hour fast food spots all over the place if you’re hungry enough you’ll find something instead of harassing people who are also trying to get off of work. pic.twitter.com/RCylI49qqi — rudy (@rudyIopez) January 28, 2025

