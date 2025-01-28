US California donald trump

Donald Trump said he sent the troops to turn on California’s water and was fact checked til he farted

John Plunkett. Updated January 28th, 2025

In today’s episode of ‘What Donald got up to in the White House’, Trump has been proudly boasting on his social media site how he single-handedly turned the water back on in California.

Specifically, he sent in the military to use emergency powers to ‘turn on the water’. Presumably it’s a really big tap.

Trump’s pronouncement prompted no end of ridicule …

… only for the final word to come from these good people, the California Department of Water Resources.

Fact checked ’til he farted.

And if Trump is still confused, maybe this will help.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s been trolling people’s health care in Canada and this father’s A++ response is the only one you need

Source @CA_DWR