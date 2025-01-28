Donald Trump said he sent the troops to turn on California’s water and was fact checked til he farted

US California donald trump

In today’s episode of ‘What Donald got up to in the White House’, Trump has been proudly boasting on his social media site how he single-handedly turned the water back on in California.

Specifically, he sent in the military to use emergency powers to ‘turn on the water’. Presumably it’s a really big tap.

Trump’s pronouncement prompted no end of ridicule …

WTF is he talking about??? Donald Trump is the dumbest president in American history by far pic.twitter.com/w2a6oPpVER — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 28, 2025

Trump supporters on social media are saying that the rain in Los Angeles was caused by Trump “opening the faucet” to stop the fires so Trump is posting that he sent the US military to California to open the faucets and that’s why it’s raining. We live in the dumbest timeline. — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) January 28, 2025

Dear God. I almost feel sorry for anyone who allows themself to be fooled by this guy. pic.twitter.com/Rw7gmo3S5j — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 28, 2025

This is actually a real post from Grandpa RICO. pic.twitter.com/Tgpb3Jql9W — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) January 28, 2025

In case you haven’t heard, Trump just turned the water on in California.. whew, glad that’s handled. Fucking idiot. — vinniemontoya (@PiperDewn) January 28, 2025

… only for the final word to come from these good people, the California Department of Water Resources.

The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful. pic.twitter.com/f81HJSehDq — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) January 28, 2025

Fact checked ’til he farted.

Millions will see this Donald Trump post. So few will see this post from the California Department of Water Resources. https://t.co/oVp4wtCr8k pic.twitter.com/Zg00mKwCgb — Cooper (@justcuuper) January 28, 2025

LOL this administration is full of lies. The California deep state will do anything to create chaos and to resist the good things that federal government is trying to do to get California back on track Disgusting — His Grace GOAT targaryen (@JasonJDaniel) January 28, 2025

Fact-checked that for you, because we really don't need that level of crazy. They did not https://t.co/HABaG5kCBK — TheBrickCastle (@TheBrickCastle) January 28, 2025

And if Trump is still confused, maybe this will help.

Trump’s solution to water in California: “All they have to do is turn the valve.” Here are some facts about California water, and it doesn’t involve just turning on a valve so that water can flow south to Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/kyazLdJf0Y — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 24, 2025

