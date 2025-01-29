Twitter takedowns

A right-wing Christian’s anecdote about an idyllic Cotswolds holiday had the internet’s BS alarms beeping like crazy

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 29th, 2025

For reasons we’ve yet to completely pin down, right-wingers seem to love a bit of not-stalgia.

Their image of the past is steeped in the landscape of the imagination, often reproduced using A.I. prompts we can only assume are along the lines of “Show me a day trip to an all-white London while on acid.”

Like this –

Paul Golding tweet. "This explains my politics perfectly." Image - Jesus walking along a road in London with the Houses of Parliament in the background, the London Eye behind that and an army of Crusaders following Jesus. The road has double red lines on each side and there appear to be pterosaus flying over parliament.

Over on Twitter, one right-wing account-holder named Megha Lillywhite – who blogs about the ideal, classically inspired life – applied the same approach to an anecdote about a trip she and her husband had made to the Cotswolds.

Are you sitting comfortably? Then, she’ll begin …

@meghaverma_art I once stayed with some friends in a random town in the middle of the Cotswolds in England. Teensy town. Cozy cottage. Not even on Google maps. Went to their farm shop for butter, milk and eggs and it was the most health giving food I’ve ever had. Local baker for bread. Wifi barely worked. Roses blooming everywhere with reckless abandon. Fragrant wildflowers growing out of every crack in the ancient stone walls. Met some wonderful people who were so sweet and kind to me. Everyone left their doors open. Passed by a church every day on my walk that doubled as a primary school so you’d see gaggles of little children all the time. I think that’s the closest I got to heaven on earth and this is why I feel so strongly about liberating England from the Devil.

Erm …is the random town in the room with us now?

Her chocolate-box vision of England attracted the kinds of people who make A.I. images of actual lions wandering in Parliament Square, with spitfires roaring overhead and an entirely white population smiling like the Stepford Massive.

For example –

@Sargon_of_Akkad When we win, all of England will be like this again.

It also came to the attention of some who were less gullible.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

This cut straight to the chase.

You won’t be surprised to learn that she has yet to name the non-Google-mapped random town, and we won’t be holding our breaths until she does.

