Twitter takedowns

For reasons we’ve yet to completely pin down, right-wingers seem to love a bit of not-stalgia.

Their image of the past is steeped in the landscape of the imagination, often reproduced using A.I. prompts we can only assume are along the lines of “Show me a day trip to an all-white London while on acid.”

Like this –

Over on Twitter, one right-wing account-holder named Megha Lillywhite – who blogs about the ideal, classically inspired life – applied the same approach to an anecdote about a trip she and her husband had made to the Cotswolds.

Are you sitting comfortably? Then, she’ll begin …

Erm …is the random town in the room with us now?

Her chocolate-box vision of England attracted the kinds of people who make A.I. images of actual lions wandering in Parliament Square, with spitfires roaring overhead and an entirely white population smiling like the Stepford Massive.

For example –

It also came to the attention of some who were less gullible.

1.

2.

Pretendington on the wold — othername (@Paulsteadyroll) January 28, 2025

3.

Is this AI?

If it is it it needs work.

A Cotswolds resident. https://t.co/iT1WFZ8xvf — ali (@ali__samson) January 28, 2025

4.

Shes watched the holiday and thinks shes cameron diaz. — LCJ (@lon_wolfman) January 28, 2025

5.

Sounds like the beginning of an episode of Midsommer Murders. — Steve (@SteveBr32741714) January 28, 2025

6.

Google spent $400m mapping the planet using satellites and the bit they chose not to map just happens to be where @meghaverma's friend lives. — Will // Sarcasm is best served cold (@colder_sarcasm) January 28, 2025

7.

I’d suggest they watch a few episodes of This Country for a dose of the reality that visitors to tourist honeypots don’t see. — Lee Proudfoot (@LeeJProudfoot) January 28, 2025

8.

. . . then she met a talking frog, he asked for a kiss. After a quick peck on the cheek . .. ppoooofffff . . . he became a handsome prince, they married and lived happily ever after. The end. — Mr M ☣️ (@Myownprivatedo1) January 28, 2025

9.

A baker, a farm shop, lots of lovely people and, somewhat bizarrely, a church that doubled up as a school (?). But not on Google Maps? pic.twitter.com/9vo2Zkefy0 — Derek Murray (@DerekJMurray) January 28, 2025

10.

Not even Mills & Boon comes up with this shit https://t.co/TaRKnIJyb8 — Badassmutha #FBPE ‍⬛‍♂️ (@dodgson_sally) January 29, 2025

11.

Having lived in a tiny random town in the Cotswolds, I can guarantee you with my life that it was in fact on Google Maps https://t.co/sldiuSRzkE — Tangerine Mafia (@TangerineMafia) January 28, 2025

12.

Of course you didn’t name the “town”. You invented the whole fucking story. My bullshit meter is flashing red on the indicator panel. — Mark (@mark63768475) January 28, 2025

13.

What a load of ChatGPT nonsense. I live in a 'teensy' village in the Cotswolds. Less than 500 people. We have a shop and a church and a school. People do not leave their doors open; the carpets would get ruined when it rains [a lot]. Also, we have crime like everywhere else. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) January 28, 2025

14.

It gives off "you wont know her, she goes a different school" energy — Joseph (@stokegoblin) January 28, 2025

15.

Think that I'll go with answer B) That's a big fat lie. — DOYLEY14 (@DOYLEY14) January 28, 2025

This cut straight to the chase.

Name that town as I call absolute horse shit on this click bait crap — Lou to my friends. the far right (@LouiseScot51918) January 28, 2025

You won’t be surprised to learn that she has yet to name the non-Google-mapped random town, and we won’t be holding our breaths until she does.

READ MORE

17 favourite funny reactions to this ‘unapologetically Christian’ guy’s AI image of his political views

Image Wikimedia Commons