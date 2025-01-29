The White House press secretary was asked what Trump is doing to tackle inflation and it’s a chilling taste of the next four years

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt Whte House

One of the more memorable elements of Donald Trump’s first four years in the White House – apart from basically everything, obviously – was the succession of press secretaries that stood up to spout whatever he wanted them to spout.

And his new press secretary Karoline Leavitt might be taking the role to a whole new level.

We say this after Trump was elected to do many things, one of them to tackle the rampant inflation in the US right now.

So it was only natural that reporters should want to ask about the skyrocketing price of eggs since Trump returned to the White House.

And Leavitt’s answer was a chilling taste of what’s to come.

REPORTER: Egg prices have skyrocketed since President Trump took office. So what specifically is he doing to lower those costs? LEAVITT: When Joe Biden was in the Oval Office or upstairs sleeping — I’m not so sure — egg prices increased 65 percent pic.twitter.com/4ev8A4N4ew — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 28, 2025

Only four more years minus 10 days, folks.

1.

They’ve gone up that much this week under Trump. — RufusKingIsNotAmused (@is_rufus) January 28, 2025

2.

JD Vance made an entire video complaining that a dozen eggs were $3.50 under Biden. Under Trump, a dozen eggs are now upwards of $10-$15 in many places. https://t.co/NBIjQZp9JD — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 28, 2025

3.

Wow how professional! She’s a chip off the old block! Just demean and deflect instead of answering a single question — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 28, 2025

4.

Someone should tell Leavitt WHY farmers had to kill their chickens. Letting the Avian flu spread will just make it worse. Maybe she’ll suggest injecting them with bleach. Perhaps Ivermectin for chickens. They have no plan to lower the cost of eggs BTW. https://t.co/71R8fKyMpU — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) January 28, 2025

5.

But didn’t he say he was going to lower grocery prices very quickly?? pic.twitter.com/1dv7uCXPBO — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) January 28, 2025

6.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blames President Biden for the skyrocketing costs of eggs this week and says the solution is for the Senate to swiftly confirm Trump’s nominees. You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/3aCkdEEiAH — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 28, 2025

7.

The pettiness of these people is so embarrassing. https://t.co/fpyWCCxjDK — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) January 29, 2025

8.

I love how Trump’s press secretaries always wear their big ass crosses around their necks to make sure we all know they “Love Jesus” and then they violate the 8th Commandment every time they open their mouths. But I guess that’s the “Old Testament” so… https://t.co/UP402xffy2 — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) January 28, 2025

9.

They’re just gonna blame every terrible thing trump does on Biden. — Amanda’s Shadow #fella (@Amandas_Shadow) January 28, 2025

To conclude …

Her qualifications: Gaslighting Expert — Tame Doe Descendant. Some call me JDub. (@TameDoe) January 28, 2025

And also.

I give her 3 months https://t.co/COaEX4HIh8 — Kevin Hooker (@kevhooker) January 28, 2025

