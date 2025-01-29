US donald trump Karoline Leavitt Whte House

The White House press secretary was asked what Trump is doing to tackle inflation and it’s a chilling taste of the next four years

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2025

One of the more memorable elements of Donald Trump’s first four years in the White House – apart from basically everything, obviously – was the succession of press secretaries that stood up to spout whatever he wanted them to spout.

And his new press secretary Karoline Leavitt might be taking the role to a whole new level.

We say this after Trump was elected to do many things, one of them to tackle the rampant inflation in the US right now.

So it was only natural that reporters should want to ask about the skyrocketing price of eggs since Trump returned to the White House.

And Leavitt’s answer was a chilling taste of what’s to come.

Only four more years minus 10 days, folks.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

And also.

Source @atrupar