This bigoted response to a new gay bar got just the A++ comeback it deserved and had everyone cheering
Latest in a series we don’t do as much as we used to, comeback of the week is an absolute no-brainer.
It’s an especially bigoted response to the opening of a new gay bar which got just the reply it deserved, shared by xx over on Twitter.
This exchange in response to the opening of a new gay bar. pic.twitter.com/F8UBKTK899
— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) January 28, 2025
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …
Boom!
Genius reply, to an idiot.
— JonnyRollups (@JonnyRollups) January 28, 2025
In all seriousness when have straight people ever needed a ‘safe space to be themselves’ ? https://t.co/4zdNnmvd8n
— Eve (@evebarnes_x) January 28, 2025
Nearly went to the ‘Spoons in Eltham once with the boys, absolute gammon central, have never felt so uncomfortable & walked straight back out!
— Susanne Freeman ️ (@liliwen71) January 28, 2025
“It’s called Wetherspoons”
Wheezing https://t.co/vlUsuWbXVs
— Conrad Barwa (@ConradkBarwa) January 29, 2025
Brilliant
— Phil Hope (@PhilHope9) January 28, 2025
READ MORE
An American said it’s impossible to get enough to drink in Wales and these Brits’ magnificent comebacks were 100% proof
Source @JasonReidUK