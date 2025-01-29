This bigoted response to a new gay bar got just the A++ comeback it deserved and had everyone cheering

Twitter comebacks

Latest in a series we don’t do as much as we used to, comeback of the week is an absolute no-brainer.

It’s an especially bigoted response to the opening of a new gay bar which got just the reply it deserved, shared by xx over on Twitter.

This exchange in response to the opening of a new gay bar. pic.twitter.com/F8UBKTK899 — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) January 28, 2025

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Boom!

Genius reply, to an idiot. — JonnyRollups (@JonnyRollups) January 28, 2025

In all seriousness when have straight people ever needed a ‘safe space to be themselves’ ? https://t.co/4zdNnmvd8n — Eve (@evebarnes_x) January 28, 2025

Nearly went to the ‘Spoons in Eltham once with the boys, absolute gammon central, have never felt so uncomfortable & walked straight back out! — Susanne Freeman ️‍ (@liliwen71) January 28, 2025

Brilliant — Phil Hope (@PhilHope9) January 28, 2025

Source @JasonReidUK