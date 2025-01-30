A pedantic Arby’s customer pointed out their takeout bag fail and the fast food chain’s response just gets better and better
Here’s a rather lovely thing that began after @greg16676935420 shared their, ahem, beef with Arby’s for their takeout bag fail. Specifically, the outdated Twitter logo.
Hey @Arbys not to be that guy but I noticed today you have an outdated logo on your bags. Please get it fixed ASAP pic.twitter.com/EztqSWAkG6
— greg (@greg16676935420) January 27, 2025
Fortunately there was someone on hand to help.
it only took me a few minutes geez pic.twitter.com/r1P1ONUxP3
— dan (@Dan16676935420) January 27, 2025
They should hire you
— greg (@greg16676935420) January 27, 2025
But that’s not why we’re here, we’re here because of this rather fabulous response by Arby’s, the American fast food sandwich restaurant chain with more than 3,300 restaurants, just in case you didn’t know.
.@greg16676935420 there you go being that guy again https://t.co/Qqfepwftbc
— Arby’s (@Arbys) January 27, 2025
Boom!
But it turned out that was just the beginning.
Sorry Arby’s really don’t mean to be that guy but someone has to be that guy
— greg (@greg16676935420) January 27, 2025
Thanks for always being that guy
— Arby’s (@Arbys) January 27, 2025
And we really didn’t see this coming.
1.
Hey @greg16676935420 for every 1,000 likes we will make it BIGGER! https://t.co/QqfepweVlE pic.twitter.com/ug80XZwETw
— Arby’s (@Arbys) January 29, 2025
2.
You’re looking good @greg16676935420 pic.twitter.com/8y4tJsQ6Bb
— Arby’s (@Arbys) January 29, 2025
3.
We love you @greg16676935420 pic.twitter.com/JsaH67CZ3k
— Arby’s (@Arbys) January 29, 2025
— Arby’s (@Arbys) January 29, 2025
We might have to hang this pic.twitter.com/abayVrLXQ2
— Arby’s (@Arbys) January 29, 2025
— Arby’s (@Arbys) January 29, 2025
— Arby’s (@Arbys) January 29, 2025