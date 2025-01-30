A pedantic Arby’s customer pointed out their takeout bag fail and the fast food chain’s response just gets better and better

US fast food funny

Here’s a rather lovely thing that began after @greg16676935420 shared their, ahem, beef with Arby’s for their takeout bag fail. Specifically, the outdated Twitter logo.

Hey @Arbys not to be that guy but I noticed today you have an outdated logo on your bags. Please get it fixed ASAP pic.twitter.com/EztqSWAkG6 — greg (@greg16676935420) January 27, 2025

Fortunately there was someone on hand to help.

it only took me a few minutes geez pic.twitter.com/r1P1ONUxP3 — dan (@Dan16676935420) January 27, 2025

They should hire you — greg (@greg16676935420) January 27, 2025

But that’s not why we’re here, we’re here because of this rather fabulous response by Arby’s, the American fast food sandwich restaurant chain with more than 3,300 restaurants, just in case you didn’t know.

Boom!

But it turned out that was just the beginning.

Sorry Arby’s really don’t mean to be that guy but someone has to be that guy — greg (@greg16676935420) January 27, 2025

Thanks for always being that guy — Arby’s (@Arbys) January 27, 2025

And we really didn’t see this coming.

