Delivery drivers get the weirdest instructions – like these head-scratchers

TikToker Holly Laing – @lowkeyhollylaing – has lifted the lid on odd requests from Domino’s delivery customers, and it’s giving us even more respect for delivery workers.

We’re not surprised she didn’t abide by them all – because, well, who would?

See for yourself.

Launch pizza over side gate and go! Happy birthday 😅

Steve

I could never be a food delivery driver 😅🤣

Tabby Louise

I worked there years ago, I have a few weird ones too 😂 someone put their name down as “Hugh Jorgasm”

George

Omg ‘shout over side gate’ how are people confident enough to ask a stranger to do that💀

Bonnie

A lot of people shared the odd instructions they’d either written or received.

We got one saying our driver had to sing Christmas songs down the driveway 😂 he did it as well.

Kelsie

To be fair, my Ubereats delivery instructions say “knock and leave at door” cos I can’t open the door with you there because of my dog, she’s crazy 😅

Emily Jade

I had some of the worst instructions telling me to hurry up because they were hungry, then snatching the food when I got there 😐

Bee

I had one a few weeks ago that said. “batman can in the garden” literally no idea what it meant as there was nothing with batman in the garden.

EthanBG

I worked as a Dominos driver for 9 months: I got one saying ‘sing for a fiver tip ‘ so I flossed instead then got £10 for the commitment 😂

Katie

I usually say to look out for aerial attacks from my cat or to not be out of the car too long, The Black Knight has been spotted in the area.

superwrongfoot

I once wrote ‘Draw a wizard on the box’ and when the pizza arrived they had actually covered it in Harry Potter references. Best day of my life.

JumkfoodBOSS

The most exciting thing I’ve requested was to draw a picture of a horse on the box. They did it 😂

Steve Dawson

Omg I’m one of these people 😆🫣 when I’m moody with my mate I order him a coffee with instructions to answer the phone 😂😂😂

diamondintheroughvinyl

After seeing this I’m cringing at the fact I once asked a delivery driver to say my football team are the best so I could film them saying it. Oh god 😬

Chelris

Raven Harleen Quinzell said –

Definitely need more of these :O 😳🥰

And as if by magic …

