Donald Trump is sending immigrants to Guantanamo Bay and if he’s doing this after 10 days what’s it going to be like in 4 years?

Donald Trump’s only been back in the White House for 10 days and we absolutely cannot imagine the state of America by the time he’s been in there for four whole years.

And in today’s unexpected turn of events, Trump said he had found a new place to detain immigrants – Guantanamo Bay.

Trump says he’s signing an order to build a migrant detention camp in Guantanamo Bay pic.twitter.com/VWQKCqCiE5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2025

There’s already a detention facility, about which little is known, at the US naval base outpost in south-eastern Cuba.

The new facility will hold up to 30,000 immigrants deported from the US, and will be separate from the high-security prison for terrorism suspects established after 9/11.

And these people were just as shocked as you are.

Notice the use of the military behind Trump. For a signing ceremony/press event unrelated to the military…Since when?

This is highly unusual. It’s giving dictator energy.

And that’s what Trump wants. https://t.co/W6yQYEGiow — Tara Setmayer ( meet me there!) (@TaraSetmayer) January 29, 2025

Which means there’ll be ZERO accountability for what happens to them — Asher (@The_1Asher) January 29, 2025

I’m sorry… did he just say we’re building a detention camp in Guantanamo Bay? https://t.co/8ZgjcW94fj — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 29, 2025

I wonder if there’s a word for the type of camp that’s built to detain large concentrations of people — Hmer (@OregonHomer) January 29, 2025

Note how Trump creates new crises and responds with new excessive measures Every. Single. Day. This is how his chaos mode of governance works. https://t.co/n5iw5o3L87 https://t.co/6UQrcB0gOq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2025

When he says most people don’t know something it means one of his aides just told him about it. About Guantanamo Bay… https://t.co/RgKYPE424G — Lukewarm Takes (@Cory_Ellis) January 29, 2025

