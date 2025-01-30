US donald trump

Donald Trump is sending immigrants to Guantanamo Bay and if he’s doing this after 10 days what’s it going to be like in 4 years?

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2025

Donald Trump’s only been back in the White House for 10 days and we absolutely cannot imagine the state of America by the time he’s been in there for four whole years.

And in today’s unexpected turn of events, Trump said he had found a new place to detain immigrants – Guantanamo Bay.

There’s already a detention facility, about which little is known, at the US naval base outpost in south-eastern Cuba.

The new facility will hold up to 30,000 immigrants deported from the US, and will be separate from the high-security prison for terrorism suspects established after 9/11.

And these people were just as shocked as you are.

