JD Vance said New York magazine made young Magas ‘look cool’ and the internet begged to differ

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2025

To the New York magazine now, which has a fascinating looking cover story all about the rise of the ‘young right’ in the wake of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

It caught the attention of no end of Magas who were just as delighted as you’d expect them to be. Maybe they didn’t read the accompanying words, or maybe they couldn’t.

Yeah baby!

And it prompted some entirely on-point responses, most especially this one.

But we mention it because it also caught the attention of vice president JD Vance – still a phrase we’re struggling to get to grips with – who took time out from his busy schedule to tweet this.

And the entirety of the internet – well, not all of it, just a large part of it – begged to differ. Look a little bit closer, Mr VP.

Precisely!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And also …

To conclude …

Lots more @NYMag here!

Source @NYMag