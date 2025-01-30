JD Vance said New York magazine made young Magas ‘look cool’ and the internet begged to differ

US JD Vance magas

To the New York magazine now, which has a fascinating looking cover story all about the rise of the ‘young right’ in the wake of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

For our latest cover story, @BrockColyar reported on the young, gleeful, confident, and casually cruel Trumpers who, after conquering Washington, have their sights set on the rest of America: https://t.co/S8QuhS3VPp pic.twitter.com/zKptkMhn7T — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 27, 2025

It caught the attention of no end of Magas who were just as delighted as you’d expect them to be. Maybe they didn’t read the accompanying words, or maybe they couldn’t.

The Roaring 20s ARE BACK pic.twitter.com/WmG95umQxL — Mearsheimer Jr (Fan) (@Real_Politik101) January 27, 2025

And it prompted some entirely on-point responses, most especially this one.

Haha hell yeah! Also I’m new to history, what came after the roaring 20s? https://t.co/AxQ7lmEYvx — j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) January 29, 2025

But we mention it because it also caught the attention of vice president JD Vance – still a phrase we’re struggling to get to grips with – who took time out from his busy schedule to tweet this.

It’s like they’re trying to make us look cool. pic.twitter.com/JDd1QUqiOp — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 28, 2025

And the entirety of the internet – well, not all of it, just a large part of it – begged to differ. Look a little bit closer, Mr VP.

the clarity dialed up to 100, the sinister looking shadows, love a photographer who has underlying commentary https://t.co/IshFazhTm9 — wren loves her girlfriend (@wiltingwheels) January 28, 2025

1.

the typical conservative failure to grasp aesthetics has them failing to realize they are being mocked and scrutinized, like the lighting is intentionally not Good — wren loves her girlfriend (@wiltingwheels) January 28, 2025

2.

it looks like medieval artists’ depictions of hell — jane ️ (@longstosee) January 28, 2025

3.

I think they wanted to make them look as awful as possible. This lighting looks terrible imo. Ultra high contrast and every shadow makes these very young people look kinda old and weird? I think they chose unflattering photos and then edited them to filth. It looks like a great… — rmsc (@rmsc_xo) January 28, 2025

4.

i read the article and they’re so obviously clowning on the MAGA freaks — milan (@ceramicdeer) January 28, 2025

5.

i mean it’s titled the cruel kids table like — wren loves her girlfriend (@wiltingwheels) January 28, 2025

6.

the clarity to 11 makes it look so much like GTA loading screen art. a possible choice to emphasise the satirical mockery the photographer was going for? — zen ‍ (@trynothingy) January 29, 2025

7.

these photos in particular really give me chills so unsettling pic.twitter.com/AkNyzMJGQq — ada (@ballerinatabis) January 29, 2025

8.

Clarity dialed up to EXPOSE — Uri✨✨✨ (@inmypurpose29) January 29, 2025

9.

lol it’s so funny when people are being mocked and they think it’s a compliment — Four Seasons Total Manscaping (@UncleScottiepoo) January 28, 2025

That first picture reminds me so much of The Shining lol — cardinal tedesco’s vape (@slaystarroyco) January 28, 2025

The connection isn’t quite there but the vibes made me think of this immediately pic.twitter.com/SxNPSKVGlO — ParaVerseBestVerse (@best_para) January 30, 2025

They really did drop the whole working-class populist thing as soon as they won, didn’t they? https://t.co/FqGlf9fZN3 — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) January 28, 2025

