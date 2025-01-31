A Welsh woman has been charged for ‘maliciously’ farting at her partner’s ex – 21 breaking news alerts

News relationships the UK

You’ve heard of gaslighting in relationships? Well, get ready for gas-fighting.

Rhiannon Evans, a 25-year-old woman from Wales, this week appeared in court for sending videos of herself farting to her partner’s ex-girlfriend over the Christmas period.

According to the Metro, Rhiannon’s case is believed to be the UK’s first to deal with “cyber-farting”.

Woman charged over inappropriate videos in UK’s first ‘cyber-farting’ case https://t.co/uFZExegekB — Metro (@MetroUK) January 29, 2025

The BBC reports that in Rhiannon’s first “inappropriate” video, she “proceeds to pass gas by placing the camera on her bottom and passing the gas”.

The report continues:

“She sent three more fart selfies to Deborah Prytherch via WhatsApp on 22 December, the court heard, and four more in the following days showing “Miss Evans passing wind, her face smiling at the camera”, magistrates heard.

Evans was warned after police caught wind of the issue, but she sent further messages on Boxing and New Year’s Day.”

Woman faces jail in Britain’s first ever cyber-farting case pic.twitter.com/xANtEfWnbi — The Sun (@TheSun) January 29, 2025

Rhiannon was given 15 rehabilitation sessions, 60 days alcohol abstinence monitoring and a two-year restraining order against contacting the victim. She must slo pay £100 compensation and £199 costs.

Of course, without minimising the victim’s distress, people couldn’t help themselves having fun with this news.

1.

Something really stinks about this article or should i say Farticle — DaLoon69 ( Jon Halligan ) (@Daloony69) January 29, 2025

2.

That will blow over soon — Scott Janaway (@scottjanaway) January 29, 2025

3.

Literally breaking news. — Chris Cain (@CaptainHippo) January 29, 2025

4.

You wind some, you lose some. https://t.co/CAy93p7SxJ — Glenn (@Frackpong) January 29, 2025

5.

Trumped up charges imo — Gran Papi Pads (@superpaddiepads) January 30, 2025

6.

Indefensible this, done over the phone so her lawyer can’t even argue “who smelt it, dealt it” x https://t.co/kqSN1u1rJn — ᴾᴬᵁᴸᴰᴼᶜᴷ ˣ (@PaulDock93) January 30, 2025

7.

who is this diva https://t.co/NaXhOtzrqa — david (@rayofshite) January 30, 2025

8.

God forbid women have hobbies https://t.co/xDDmKh5Z0U — Andy (@AMurray1312) January 30, 2025

9.

what a country we are https://t.co/fdcZxnTX5H — (@ashleybxtr) January 30, 2025

10.