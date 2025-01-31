News relationships the UK

A Welsh woman has been charged for ‘maliciously’ farting at her partner’s ex – 21 breaking news alerts

Poke Reporter. Updated January 31st, 2025

You’ve heard of gaslighting in relationships? Well, get ready for gas-fighting.

Rhiannon Evans, a 25-year-old woman from Wales, this week appeared in court for sending videos of herself farting to her partner’s ex-girlfriend over the Christmas period.

According to the Metro, Rhiannon’s case is believed to be the UK’s first to deal with “cyber-farting”.

The BBC reports that in Rhiannon’s first “inappropriate” video, she “proceeds to pass gas by placing the camera on her bottom and passing the gas”.

The report continues:

“She sent three more fart selfies to Deborah Prytherch via WhatsApp on 22 December, the court heard, and four more in the following days showing “Miss Evans passing wind, her face smiling at the camera”, magistrates heard.
Evans was warned after police caught wind of the issue, but she sent further messages on Boxing and New Year’s Day.”

Rhiannon was given 15 rehabilitation sessions, 60 days alcohol abstinence monitoring and a two-year restraining order against contacting the victim. She must slo pay £100 compensation and £199 costs.

Of course, without minimising the victim’s distress, people couldn’t help themselves having fun with this news.

