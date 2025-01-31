GB News went down the pub to celebrate Brexit but this punter wasn’t buying it and it’s just magnificent

Politics brexit GB News

It’s the fifth anniversary of Brexit on Friday – not the vote, obviously, but the day the United Kingdom formally left the European Union.

And no-one was more excited about it than GB News, home to Brexiteer in chief Nigel Farage of course, and they celebrated by visiting a pub in the especially Brexity region of North Shields in hope no doubt of an especially receptive welcome.

So what could possibly go wrong? Well, this could possibly go wrong, and it’s up there with the best minute and a bit we’ve watched on GB News.

GBeebies visiting really Brexity areas to find anyone who thinks it was a good idea. It’s not going well. “I really struggle to think of anything positive that’s come out of it. A lot of people that I speak to said that if they had the choice again, would vote to stay.” ~AA pic.twitter.com/RVBT4Tba8g — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 31, 2025

Mega oof!

Love it when a GB News plan fails https://t.co/xaxxthgEdh — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 31, 2025

Oh my god why didn’t the Gbeebies overlords not cut the feed like they do when Daubney is on! — The Piddly Stations Guy (@PiddlyStations) January 31, 2025

Never saw this coming https://t.co/FpnN75IKmf — Maxwell Edison (@feed2_news) January 31, 2025

Absolutely hilarious — Andrew Jordan (@jordanandy) January 31, 2025

Still good news about the chocolate oranges — Miles_d (@miles_dixon6) January 31, 2025

No shit, Sherlock If only anyone had warned us that this would happen … https://t.co/Joaj6oJ3Lg — probablyautist (@probablyautist) January 31, 2025

READ MORE

Lee Anderson took offence at a London ambulance and was burned so badly he’ll need to go to A+E

Source @BestForBritain