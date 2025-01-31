Politics brexit GB News

GB News went down the pub to celebrate Brexit but this punter wasn’t buying it and it’s just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated January 31st, 2025

It’s the fifth anniversary of Brexit on Friday – not the vote, obviously, but the day the United Kingdom formally left the European Union.

And no-one was more excited about it than GB News, home to Brexiteer in chief Nigel Farage of course, and they celebrated by visiting a pub in the especially Brexity region of North Shields in hope no doubt of an especially receptive welcome.

So what could possibly go wrong? Well, this could possibly go wrong, and it’s up there with the best minute and a bit we’ve watched on GB News.

Mega oof!

Source @BestForBritain