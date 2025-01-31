JD Vance trolled Rory Stewart for having a ‘low IQ’ and his comeback had Brits everywhere cheering

Pics comebacks JD Vance Rory Stewart

Surely the least impressive vice president since Dan Quayle, JD Vance turned to the Bible in an attempt to justify Donald Trump and his government’s determination to put America first to the expense of literally everyone else.

And not everyone all Americans, it turns out after Trump issued an executive order end birthright citizenship for children of migrants.

Cue Vance, telling Fox News why ‘love thy neighbour’ really does mean your neighbour. Your next-door neighbour.

JD VANCE: There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world A lot of the far left has completely inverted that pic.twitter.com/XkoTiKgq3g — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 30, 2025

And it caught the eye of Rory Stewart, the former Conservative Party leadership hopeful who occasionally turns out to be the acceptable face of the Tory party (or wherever he is now).

And this is surely one of those occasions.

A bizarre take on John 15:12-13 – less Christian and more pagan tribal. We should start worrying when politicians become theologians, assume to speak for Jesus, and tell us in which order to love… https://t.co/rrsivzGdvT — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 30, 2025

Vance bit back in typical style, questioning Stewart’s IQ in the least self-aware tweet the VP has sent since the last one.

Just google “ordo amoris.” Aside from that, the idea that there isn’t a hierarchy of obligations violates basic common sense. Does Rory really think his moral duties to his own children are the same as his duties to a stranger who lives thousands of miles away? Does anyone? https://t.co/otvv5g1wFN — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

I’ve said before and I’ll say it again: the problem with Rory and people like him is that he has an IQ of 110 and thinks he has an IQ of 130. This false arrogance drives so much elite failure over the last 40 years. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because Stewart’s response was 10/10.

I’m so impressed by your IQ + Latin. And your ability to measure other’s IQ so instantly and confidently. But I hope your big genius is not making you patronising towards people with an IQ of 110 – since that is 75 % of the US population. And perhaps even 1 or 2 of your voters — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

And he wasn’t finished there, he really wasn’t.

An honour to have my IQ questioned by you Mr VP. But your attempts to speak for Christ are false and dangerous. Nowhere does Jesus suggest that love is to be prioritized in concentric circles. His love is universal. https://t.co/MwdpkBuofn — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

This is what made Christianity so radical among tribal religions. When asked “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus chose a Samaritan—an outsider and theological enemy of the Jews—as the moral exemplar – to challenge the idea that obligation is primarily to one’s own people or community. — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

This does not mean that Christians should not care for their families. St Augustine + Aquinas talk about why for practical and emotional reasons we focus on those closest to us. And they reflect on how difficult it can be to reconcile love with the demands of justice and mercy. — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

But Christian love is radical precisely because it always extends to the most vulnerable and marginalised and to those we desperately do not want to love. Hence “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven” — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

Christ does not command loyalty to family first; instead he calls for total allegiance to God. Hence he says “If anyone comes to me and does not hate father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters—yes, even their own life—such a person cannot be my disciple.” — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

Aquinas lived this demand painfully and personally – for he himself turned away from his family and nation for the love of God. — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

Christ’s message is astonishingly difficult. We all fall short magnificently. We all are drawn to care most for those closest to us. That is why it is so difficult to encourage people to support the poor in Africa or at home. — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

I too am very selfish. We are often a deeply selfish and tribal species. But the last person we should be invoking to justify our selfishness is Christ. — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

And the fundamental underlying principle of Christianity is that we are ALL people created in God’s’ Image. Equal in rights and dignity. Galatians 3:28:

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

Vance is yet to reply, but we have a suspicion that was too many words for the VP to read in one go.

So we’ll let these people speak for him instead.

⬇️⬇️⬇️ This thread! I’m not religious but @RoryStewartUK nails what we should all be striving for. https://t.co/os7cJDDxnZ — Jenny Ellwood (@coolkiddo) January 31, 2025

Very eloquent and theologically accurate from you Rory. Trouble is that like most Catholic converts, Vance is more interested in the aesthetics of medieval Catholicism than the foundational Christian values that most practitioners value. You won’t find him doing charity work — Kenobot (@Kenobot) January 31, 2025

Here for @RoryStewartUK taking the @VP to theology school. The @VP seems to not realise that the rest of the world sees through the hollow sham that dresses fascism up as religion and peddles it to the masses. https://t.co/o0Fa83Rbm6 — Pete Jobes (@peterjobes) January 31, 2025

The problem with people like JD Vance is they claim to hold Christian values but don’t appear to ever have picked up a Bible — Andrew Denney (@andenney) January 31, 2025

UK 1, US 0.

