JD Vance trolled Rory Stewart for having a ‘low IQ’ and his comeback had Brits everywhere cheering

John Plunkett. Updated January 31st, 2025

Surely the least impressive vice president since Dan Quayle, JD Vance turned to the Bible in an attempt to justify Donald Trump and his government’s determination to put America first to the expense of literally everyone else.

And not everyone all Americans, it turns out after Trump issued an executive order end birthright citizenship for children of migrants.

Cue Vance, telling Fox News why ‘love thy neighbour’ really does mean your neighbour. Your next-door neighbour.

And it caught the eye of Rory Stewart, the former Conservative Party leadership hopeful who occasionally turns out to be the acceptable face of the Tory party (or wherever he is now).

And this is surely one of those occasions.

Vance bit back in typical style, questioning Stewart’s IQ in the least self-aware tweet the VP has sent since the last one.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because Stewart’s response was 10/10.

And he wasn’t finished there, he really wasn’t.

Vance is yet to reply, but we have a suspicion that was too many words for the VP to read in one go.

So we’ll let these people speak for him instead.

UK 1, US 0.

