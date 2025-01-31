Trump’s suggestion that diversity hiring may have played a role in the Washington DC air crash is a new low in an already ground-level record

US donald trump

America is still reeling in shock after the deadly air crash between a military helicopter and a passenger plane, which took the lives of all 67 passengers and crew aboard the two crafts.

Breaking news: Officials believe that all passengers and crew onboard American Eagle Flight 5342, which collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport, were killed, and are pivoting search-and-rescue teams to recovery operations. https://t.co/NkUQnHLUJT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 30, 2025

At a time like this, the country looks to the President to remain calm and measured, to offer words of sympathy, to reassure people that thorough investigations will make sense of what happened so as to avoid a repeat. That’s not the role that Donald Trump has been filling.

He immediately fell into his default position of using it to trash his opponents, fuel conspiracies, and to make himself look better.

President Trump during a press conference on the helicopter plane collision at DCA claims Biden lowered standards for the aviation system. pic.twitter.com/OAsyaa3G0O — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2025

Journalists questioned his comments.

We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people we were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and Air Traffic Control and, seemingly, the member of the US military flying that Black Hawk helicopter. Don't you think you're getting ahead of the investigation? Trump:… pic.twitter.com/OQtVA3tdBe — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 30, 2025

Reporter: I’m trying to figure out how you can come to the conclusion that diversity had something to do with this crash? Trump: Because I have common sense and unfortunately a lot of people don’t pic.twitter.com/zawPuhBeJ5 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2025

It will surely be no great shock to anyone to learn that Trump’s claims are utter bilge. The policies he cites don’t apply to air-traffic controllers, were in place before his first term and were left intact by him during that time. NBC’s Peter Alexander tried to remind the President of those facts.

ALEXANDER: The implication that this policy is new or that it stems from efforts that began under Biden is demonstrably false. TRUMP: Who said that, you? ALEXANDER: It's been on the FAA's website since 2013. Why didn't you change the policy during your first administration pic.twitter.com/6lwhwvM1Yr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025

There have, in fact, been credible suggestions that his own executive orders, firing and buy-out policies – enacted immediately after his inauguration – have at least contributed to instability in U.S. air safety, if not to this specific incident.

Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.

President Trump now oversees the military and the… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 30, 2025

I represent LaGuardia Airport as well as workers for JFK. Trump gutted the Aviation Safety committee last week. Air traffic controllers – already understaffed – got Trump’s “buyout” this week with a 1 week ultimatum to decide. It’s not DEI – it’s him. And Elon too. https://t.co/nd8T9JMRfy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 30, 2025

In response to his own inflammatory words, Trump signed a new executive order, effectively blaming Joe Biden for the crash and triggering an investigation into the previous administration’s policies.

Insanity — Trump signs an order blaming Biden and DEI for flight dangers pic.twitter.com/rsrxItGEkP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025

Trump’s behaviour seems to have hit a new low in a crowded field of shameful episodes. Here’s what people have been saying.

1.

In case you missed Trump's press conference, he essentially just blamed this tragic air crash on a mentally impaired ATC, diversity quotas, Obama and Pete Buttigieg. He then said dwarfs shouldn't be allowed to be air traffic controllers. He then says that it's likely the… — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 30, 2025

2.

To recap, Trump: -Forced out the FAA chief at Musk's insistence

-Imposed a hiring freeze that reportedly included air traffic controllers

-Fired the TSA head and gutted a key aviation safety committee

-Blamed the DCA crash on DEI This is disastrous leadership. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 30, 2025

3.

In the Trump Era, we don’t even get a brief moment to grieve as a nation when tragedy happens. He sees every crisis as a chance to pick a fight with his political enemies. It’s just really sad. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 30, 2025

4.

pa: mr president you'll need to do a press briefing about the plane crash. just the facts ok president: ok. i'm gonna talk about how we need to keep people with dwarfism away from our control towers pa: [pauses for 17 minutes] sorry what — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 30, 2025

5.

They are literally blaming DEI for a crash that never happened on Joe Biden’s watch. It happened under Trump.

It literally happened UNDER TRUMP.

Not Biden. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 30, 2025

6.

It is a tragedy that 67 people were killed last night in Washington DC when a plane and a helicopter collided.

It is a travesty that the Trump administration has used a press conference when they should be reassuring people to instead imply that these deaths were caused by… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 30, 2025

7.

Trump has so far blamed the deadly DCA plane crash on Barack Obama, Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, Pete Buttigieg, the 2020 election, and diversity. No evidence was provided. pic.twitter.com/BrxNofcJbm — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 30, 2025

8.

67 people lost their lives. Trump spends an hour riffing on the pitfalls of DEI and imaginary 'dwarf' Air Traffic Controllers. You don't have to be a genius to know Trumps a complete and utter moron. pic.twitter.com/1KlsGMzLUN — Modern Man (@tooronlists) January 30, 2025

9.

I’m not even embarrassed by Trump anymore. I’m simply ashamed of this country for electing him. — _ (@SundaeDivine) January 30, 2025

10.

Let’s be real, if a Democrat President blamed a disaster on dwarfs the Right wing media would lose its ever loving MIND — JayMallow (@JayMallow3) January 30, 2025

11.

Keep your messaging simple: “Trump fired everyone in charge of airplane safety, and a week later planes started crashing into each other.” That’s it. That’s the messaging. Don’t get bogged down disputing Trump’s false claims. Just blame him, in short and repeatable sentences. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 30, 2025

12.