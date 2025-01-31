Rory Stewart had a challenge for JD Vance after he trolled his IQ and someone’s got to make this happen

US JD Vance Rory Stewart

You’d have thought JD Vance would have enough on his plate without bothering to troll Rory Stewart after the pair disagreed over their interpretation of the Bible.

In a nutshell, JD Vance said this.

JD VANCE: There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world A lot of the far left has completely inverted that pic.twitter.com/XkoTiKgq3g — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 30, 2025

And it was spotted by Rory Stewart, who fact checked him in the nicest possible way.

A bizarre take on John 15:12-13 – less Christian and more pagan tribal. We should start worrying when politicians become theologians, assume to speak for Jesus, and tell us in which order to love… https://t.co/rrsivzGdvT — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 30, 2025

And Vance took it just as well as you’d imagine Trump’s number two would.

Just google “ordo amoris.” Aside from that, the idea that there isn’t a hierarchy of obligations violates basic common sense. Does Rory really think his moral duties to his own children are the same as his duties to a stranger who lives thousands of miles away? Does anyone? https://t.co/otvv5g1wFN — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

I’ve said before and I’ll say it again: the problem with Rory and people like him is that he has an IQ of 110 and thinks he has an IQ of 130. This false arrogance drives so much elite failure over the last 40 years. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

Stewart subsequently schooled Vance on the scriptures – we’ve written about that over here – and had the perfect response for his IQ jibe.

I’m so impressed by your IQ + Latin. And your ability to measure other’s IQ so instantly and confidently. But I hope your big genius is not making you patronising towards people with an IQ of 110 – since that is 75 % of the US population. And perhaps even 1 or 2 of your voters — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

His explanation caught the eye of someone who knows a thing or two about the Bible.

You don’t fancy the See of Canterbury by any chance? — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) January 31, 2025

Leaving it to you! — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

And we’re very glad to say Stewart didn’t leave it there.

By the way – can someone advise me from this wonderful thread. Is this supposed to be the moment for me to challenge the VP in an IQ test? And if so will he participate? And when do we do it? https://t.co/MwdpkBuofn — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

And people loved it, they really loved it.

Only one way we’re going to get this sorted…. @RestIsPolitics charity boxing match! pic.twitter.com/KksGK2oX7j — Artful Badger (@ElBadgerro) January 31, 2025

Just Be careful, I see two outcomes here. 1. you’d win hands down

2. you’d win hands down — SoccerMomma (@SoccerMomma12) January 31, 2025

bring calipers too pic.twitter.com/MAiLpbTyrE — Frank F (@MayoMcCheese) January 31, 2025

Just as soon as JD has learned to write his name at the top of the paper. Be patient. — House Otter (@housepanther77) January 31, 2025

The logical next step is a duel. — Gavin Griffiths (@Gav_Griffiths) January 31, 2025

Only one question remained.

Is this real? The White House vs @RoryStewartUK https://t.co/SHkPWk4152 — Gerald Knaus (@rumeliobserver) January 31, 2025

Yes — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) January 31, 2025

Last word to @RoryStewartUK.

