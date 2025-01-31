Tory MP Chris Philp said Britons need a better ‘work ethic’ – 17 straight-talking responses that are just the job

News economy Tories work

Another day, another Tory with their finger on the pulse of the British nation.

This time, it’s Shadow Business secretary, Chris Philp, who appeared on BBC radio to talk about the British workforce, pointing to figures showing there are 9 million working age adults not in employment.

Brits need better work ethic, says senior Tory MP https://t.co/kODtVyjyLW — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 31, 2025

Asked if he believed hard work was something missing in Britain, Philps – who was a big supporter of Liz Truss’ calamitous, economy-wrecking budget – said:

“I do a bit. There are nine million working age adults who are not working. As we compete globally with countries like South Korea, China, India, we need a work ethic, we need everybody to be making a contribution. “We are in a global race that means we have got be competitive and it means we have got to work hard.As a country we need to up our game.”

Here’s Chris Philp(Tory MP) telling the country that we need a better work ethic. Nick Robinson: Do you think that belief in hard work is something that’s missing in Britain today? Chris Philp: “I do a bit… we need a work ethic… as a country we need to up our game.” pic.twitter.com/tnbMMcFGwW — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 31, 2025

As you can imagine, people have been quick to pounce on his words.

1.

I work 45 hours a week to pay someone else’s mortgage, then I’ll be a poor pensioner and then I’ll die. Chris Philp can fuck right off, the pampered Tory dickhead. https://t.co/hWDWQLKrwd — Number10 (@ElwinWay) January 31, 2025

2..

Chris Philp says the UK needs to “up its game” and get a work ethic in order to compete in the global economic race. Who could he have been thinking of? pic.twitter.com/kManofvAYq — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) January 31, 2025

3.

British workers already put in the longest working hours of any country in Europe, averaging 42 hours a week. Then Chris Philp accuses us of lacking a work ethic. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) January 31, 2025

4.

Mega-rich Tory MP Chris Philp says Britons need better work ethic. He was Treasury Chief Secretary under Liz Truss. Under the Tories NHS hospital waiting list trebled. 2.8m chronically ill 38% of Universal Credit claimants are in work. What brass neck.https://t.co/9t8turKmWn — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) January 31, 2025

5.

Tory Chris Philp says Britons need a better work ethic. Sorry Philp still waiting on the high paying, hi-tech jobs that promised as the Tories decimated British industry at the request of the markets. We can’t all have second jobs which pay thousands for 15 minutes work a week! — Daniel Harris (@dcharris79) January 31, 2025

6.

They broke the social contract. People will work hard, if you give them a reason to. For decades this was the promise of owning your own home, a comfortable retirement, and a good quality of life. After 2008 this unwritten deal with British workers has been torn up. https://t.co/YAHiOqdZhI — Local Zero (@_markreynolds) January 31, 2025

7.

Work ethic. Politics being the refuge of those who preach but can’t do. pic.twitter.com/CxqR7SPv27 — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) January 31, 2025

8.