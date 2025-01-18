News Kemi Badenoch Tories

Kemi Badenoch said she loves to go to Italy on holiday but “can’t always afford it” – 15 naturally sympathetic responses

Poke Reporter. Updated January 18th, 2025

Break out the trusty tiny violins again, folks. Tory leader – and noted sandwich-hater – Kemi Badenoch has been talking about the struggle to afford a foreign holiday.

Badenoch was speaking on LBC this week, when, according to The Mirror journo Mikey Smith, she said she likes to go to Italy on holiday, but “I can’t always afford it”.

This is someone earning an MP/party leader salary who is also married to an investment banker, so you can imagine that sympathy for Kemi’s plight was thin on the ground.

Source: Twitter/X/mikeysmith