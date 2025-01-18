Kemi Badenoch said she loves to go to Italy on holiday but “can’t always afford it” – 15 naturally sympathetic responses

News Kemi Badenoch Tories

Break out the trusty tiny violins again, folks. Tory leader – and noted sandwich-hater – Kemi Badenoch has been talking about the struggle to afford a foreign holiday.

Badenoch was speaking on LBC this week, when, according to The Mirror journo Mikey Smith, she said she likes to go to Italy on holiday, but “I can’t always afford it”.

Kemi Badenoch says on LBC she likes to go to Italy on holiday, but “I can’t always afford it.” — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) January 16, 2025

This is someone earning an MP/party leader salary who is also married to an investment banker, so you can imagine that sympathy for Kemi’s plight was thin on the ground.

1.

if someone on £139,000 a year (before you take into account the money her banker husband earns) cannot budget for a holiday to italy, how are we supposed to trust her with the economy? https://t.co/V9cUMEE9wV — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) January 16, 2025

incredible how many people completely unprompted will take the opportunity to boot lick. i don’t care if she has school fees to pay! i don’t care if she has a big mortgage! i don’t care about any of it! simply grow up + stop defending these people, you’re embarrassing yourselves! — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) January 17, 2025

2.

Between them, Kemi Badenoch and her husband will comfortably be in the top 5% of earners in the country, so this is such a transparent lie. If she’ll lie about something as trivial as this then she’ll lie about anything. — London Titan (@LondonTitan) January 16, 2025

3.

“I got a job in McDonald’s which made me working class but then I lost that job which means I sometimes can’t afford to go to Italy” pic.twitter.com/qv5hv6hbWh — Dougal D’Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) January 16, 2025

4.

Salary information is publicly available for both of them, I don’t know that we can trust someone who wants to be in charge of the economy but can’t budget for a European holiday on a combined household income of around 400,000 quid a year. — Joel (@PeterFalksMac) January 17, 2025

5.

If Kemi Badenock, and her husband, can’t afford a holiday to Italy, earning over £350,000 a year between them both, she obviously isn’t fit to run the country. — bonnieboo (@JosephWalsh9) January 17, 2025

6.

Can someone please let her know that EasyJet holidays usually have some great deals , or last minute dot com , god bless — Lucy Jones (@LucyJon88806418) January 17, 2025

7.

Maybe she could have sandwiches for lunch instead of steak to save some money? — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 17, 2025

8.

And here was me thinking I was profligate with my £173 pw pension. I knew we had something in common. — Anne McCormack (@1AnneMcCormack) January 17, 2025

9.

Or she’s hoping some billionaire will offer her the use of their villa. — E J Fisher (@EJFisher2) January 17, 2025

10.

If I’m budgeting better than Kemi she’s either lying or stupid https://t.co/hCp1Jg6IMz — sus (@cringe2002) January 17, 2025

11.

She should cancel Netflix and stop buying Lattes https://t.co/ANuOKNTOPn — Marc Gisby (@gisby_marc) January 16, 2025

12.

Politicians have an array of allowances & subsidises that help them to live as MPs. I’m glad if you become an MP and are from a poor background, there is this extremely good financial support. However, these MPs claiming they can’t afford things need a reality check. https://t.co/0KpNPjsOOL — Carol #blacklivesmatter (@MccarthChase) January 17, 2025

13.

Badenoch’s woe at her not being able to always afford Italian holiday just hammers home the disparity in UK today.

Tone deaf tin eared privileged entitled Tory. https://t.co/miDYq5pg2c — Charlie McGrory (@mcgrcha) January 17, 2025

14.

Probably only cos it has to be 5 star, fully inclusive, penthouse suite, with balcony, hot tub and free bar.

Defo not an EasyJet package hol person. — Jay (@jessicamayclark) January 17, 2025

15.

It is a fair point. Why do politicians pretend to be much poorer than they actually are? https://t.co/hxTcyxdlFH — realhansard (@realhansard) January 17, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/mikeysmith