News Bluesky

17 favourite reactions to a doom-laden headline about ‘a catastrophic change that could alter absolutely everything’

Poke Staff. Updated February 6th, 2025

In the nine years since 2016, the world has changed dramatically.

That year began with the tragic loss of David Bowie, followed by the massive Taiwanese earthquake, the EgyptAir plane crash, the killing of Harambe and the Brexit vote, before more or less ending with the election of Donald Trump. If we believed in curses …

In a world that now has Covid 19, a second Trump term, and a renewal of the Mrs Brown’s Boys contract, it’s no great surprise that we absorb ominous statements with the Alan Partridge shrug gif and go about our day. This Independent headline had an air of doom about it.

BREAKING | The universe could undergo a 'catastrophic change' that could alter absolutely everything, quantum machine shows

The article was about the latest modelling attempting to predict how the universe might restructure itself if it were to change from a false vacuum to a true vacuum – something for which scientists have no proof and very little way of finding proof.

Bluesky users weren’t worried about any of that. They just had fun riffing off the headline.

1.

Not now, catastrophic quantum machine! Read the room, yeah?

[image or embed]

— Greg Jenner (@gregjenner.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 11:28 AM

2.

Finally, some good news.

[image or embed]

— George Conway (@gtconway.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 7:53 PM

3.

oh no! not the universe, undergoing a catastrophic change, that could alter absolutely everything, please not that, anything but that

[image or embed]

— swaefastide.bsky.social (@swaefastide.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 10:29 AM

4.

BREAKING: The universe could undergo a 'catastrophic change' that could alter absolutely everything, quantum machine shows

[image or embed]

— G (@gj19eighty.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 6:48 PM

5.

Just undergone a catastrophic change that could alter absolutely everything. I’d give it ten minutes if I were you.

— Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 11:43 AM

6.

Puberverse.

[image or embed]

— Stephen McGann (@stephenmcgann.uk) February 4, 2025 at 7:04 PM

7.

Looks like these guys arrived just in time.

[image or embed]

— Scott Gray (@scott1gray.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 2:43 PM

8.

shit, are they changing bin day?
bsky.app/profile/the-…

[image or embed]

— Glennyrodge (@glennyrodge.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 12:10 PM

9.

[image or embed]

— Chris Orton (@chriso1.bsky.social) February 4, 2025 at 6:18 PM

Article Pages: 1 2