Entertainment magic trick

Want to see the ‘World’s Fastest Rope Trick’? Of course you do

Poke Staff. Updated February 6th, 2025

Magician, comedian and TV presenter, Pete Firman had minds boggling and heads being well and truly scratched back in 2022, when he posted this very speedy rope trick.

Don’t blink!

Nope. Not a clue.

These people were equally baffled.

Someone proposed an explanation.

Yeah, that must be it.

You can see Pete on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, as well as on his own website, where you can find out how to see him live.

