Want to see the ‘World’s Fastest Rope Trick’? Of course you do
Magician, comedian and TV presenter, Pete Firman had minds boggling and heads being well and truly scratched back in 2022, when he posted this very speedy rope trick.
Don’t blink!
The World’s Fastest Rope Trick! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/y3FjIkWJN7
— Pete Firman (@petefirman) February 19, 2022
Nope. Not a clue.
These people were equally baffled.
Unreal https://t.co/8NTwDKEBMt
— Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) February 20, 2022
This hurts my brain. https://t.co/q6ONNPulDF
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) February 20, 2022
I’m an absolute sucker for stuff like this… https://t.co/47GFYoOYmL
— Matthew Bristow (@eric_180uk) February 20, 2022
This is insane https://t.co/XKWfoP9gcG
— bean (@richfidd) August 10, 2022
The master at work… https://t.co/A0nO7cohL3
— Jonathan Goodwin (@TheDaredevil) February 19, 2022
Someone proposed an explanation.
It’s quite obvious he cuts the rope at one point and then later on you can see him re-weave it back together when his hands cross over
— Satirical Monkey (@satiricalmonkey) February 20, 2022
Yeah, that must be it.
You can see Pete on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, as well as on his own website, where you can find out how to see him live.
