Politics fail JD Vance

JD Vance got such a silent welcome for his most recent press conference you could hear a pin – and his approval ratings – drop

Saul Hutson. Updated May 27th, 2026

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Nobody ever accused JD Vance of overflowing with charisma. Even still, seeing him wipe out all of the energy in a room just by walking through the door is painful to watch.

And yet we can’t look away.

Brace yourself. This clip of the Vice President walking into the room for his press conference addressing fraud will make your whole body tense up.

Notice how nobody knows what to do. There’s the silence, yes. But it’s hammered home by the delayed decision to stand at attention. The cherry on top is the awkward wooden chairs scrapping against the floor.

Veep couldn’t have scripted a better scene.

The replies were loud and clear: the VP is a joke.

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Source: Twitter @atrupar