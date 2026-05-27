JD Vance got such a silent welcome for his most recent press conference you could hear a pin – and his approval ratings – drop

Politics fail JD Vance

Nobody ever accused JD Vance of overflowing with charisma. Even still, seeing him wipe out all of the energy in a room just by walking through the door is painful to watch.

And yet we can’t look away.

Brace yourself. This clip of the Vice President walking into the room for his press conference addressing fraud will make your whole body tense up.

yikes! the crowd goes extremely mild for JD Vance pic.twitter.com/T22dIVD5C5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2026

Notice how nobody knows what to do. There’s the silence, yes. But it’s hammered home by the delayed decision to stand at attention. The cherry on top is the awkward wooden chairs scrapping against the floor.

Veep couldn’t have scripted a better scene.

The replies were loud and clear: the VP is a joke.

1.

Vance doesn’t have the juice. The difference between Trump and Vance is the difference between a megachurch pastor who can get you to buy him an airplane for Jesus, and a guy who runs the ring toss game at a rural county fair and just wants your five bucks. https://t.co/OW3tWVxjgu — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) May 26, 2026

2.

He doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor and never will. He saw the writing on the wall and that’s why he isn’t running in 2028. — Mason (@masonisonx) May 26, 2026

3.

Guy has the charisma of cold mashed potatoes — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) May 26, 2026

4.

One of the few people less likable then Trump. That’s an achievement right there. — Ryca (@_oRyca_) May 26, 2026

5.

hence why he is not going to run for President versus Thune and Rubio and others he is toast he is the Dan Quayle of our time complete disaster of a VP https://t.co/dORfythLvS — HuskyInCrisis (@RobertJMolnar) May 26, 2026

6.

In pro wrestling whenever you don’t get cheered or booed, we know it’s time for the character to go away. JD Vance doesn’t even get a clap here. They are silent. It’s a read the room type moment for JD. https://t.co/949NE9LpVE — Mark Bland (@markbland) May 26, 2026

7.

Most of the noise was from chairs scraping the floor. — Deb Finkel (@turquoise777) May 26, 2026

8.

What kind of fresh hell must it be to have Stephen Miller follow you around all the time? I don’t like JD but I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. https://t.co/NnzZd8Kxsw — Warren (@swd2) May 26, 2026

9.

Coupled with extreme “I’ll stand if I have to” energy. https://t.co/ldW733pKxR — Denise Tate (@stateof_tate) May 26, 2026

10.

11.

he has the charisma of a couch — Irish (@SlipKid1989) May 26, 2026

12.

Well, he’s about as appealing as curdled milk… https://t.co/ncReRCdCZu — Bill Schmidt (@BaByBoY12216) May 26, 2026

13.

They hate him, they really hate him.. https://t.co/qt0blAk0SS — Jax On Revenge💙🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@JacksonsCrack) May 26, 2026

14.

I’ve heard funerals louder then that! https://t.co/Cnx3hIBx6B — PoliticsAndPublicTransitFan2005 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@PoliticsFan2005) May 26, 2026

15.

Zero charisma, 100% cringe — Junk Food Junkie (@gryffinclaw3) May 27, 2026

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Source: Twitter @atrupar