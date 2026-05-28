Donald Trump posted the exact same unhinged rant 8 days apart on Truth Social, in case you were wondering how real his cognitive test results are

Politics donald trump Truth Social

The only thing worse than a mentally unstable Donald Trump rant is two of them. Anyone following the President on his state-run social media platform, Truth Social, was subjected to just that indignity this week.

On May 18, the President posted a rambling threat? Complaint? Accidental voice memo? It’s hard to tell exactly. But the post essentially posits that if Iran surrendered to him (including some ridiculously humiliating conditions), the media covering the event would still call him a loser.

Your mileage on that take may vary. What’s not debatable is that he then posted the same thing, word for word, on May 26. Go ahead and compare them.

Trump posted the exact same (crazy) thing on Truth Social 8 days apart. The cognitive isn’t cognitiving. pic.twitter.com/PjhZiF3kTE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2026

First of all, this rant doesn’t make sense. Second, he’s still pretending this war might end sometime soon, even though he’s already declared it over multiple times and didn’t even want to call it a “war” in the first pace. Lastly, is it a good thing that the President of the United States can’t remember what he posts on social media from day to day?

Everyone had a good laugh (to keep from crying) in the replies.

1.

Another example that Trump’s short term memory is gone. It’s also why he repeats the same stories about trans weightlifting, windmills, and straits that never open. His mind is shot and he thinks he’s telling us this crap for the first time. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) May 26, 2026

2.

dude is just recycling threats now https://t.co/oCNGQ0X7HV — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 26, 2026

3.

Grandpa’s running out of material https://t.co/qnQgRK5aJj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 26, 2026

4.

And right after that seventeenth cognitive test! https://t.co/XuGBNTFXFb — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) May 26, 2026

5.

We’ve reached the stage where the Republican Party’s leader is too lazy to conjure up new delusions. https://t.co/vdhOKC011T — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 26, 2026

6.

Someone unplug grandpa and plug him back in. https://t.co/MK1x8zbW0C — Warren (@swd2) May 26, 2026

7.

Trump reposting the exact same thing about the Iran war a week later is a good summation of how the war has been going every week since the ceasefire was announced https://t.co/D8OZoYxX9y — Journalistic Facts (@JournalistFact1) May 26, 2026

8.

Yet the Nazis claim he’s in “perfect health” and the legacy media will run with that narrative… — William Moen (@n00bthtpwnz) May 26, 2026

9.

10.

Weird. He seemed like such a stable genius. https://t.co/M5gg0rJgHy — The Mad Mod Pod (@TheMadModPod) May 27, 2026

11.

Pump and Dump economy. Stock market manipulation at its finest https://t.co/Syu9qmRBlj — Schmaltzy32 (@DirrtMcGirrt32) May 26, 2026

12.

If all else fails. Rinse and repeat the greatest non hits of all time. It would be laughable it if want such a disaster. https://t.co/vFtbUbxByS — JP (@jjgarrey1995) May 26, 2026

13.

It is even more insane than it was 8 days ago due to the failed agreement turned strike. Why would Iran surrender when they now hold most of the cards? — WeThePeople (@ArlingtonDiva) May 26, 2026

14.

The mask is slipping https://t.co/BSctS5Zkmr — First Church of Goff (@1stChurchofGoff) May 26, 2026

15.

If his followers could read, this might alarm them https://t.co/PtPAtuQWQB — ya boy JoeyK (@ScooterMcgilli1) May 26, 2026

READ MORE

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Source: Twitter @atrupar | Image: WikiMedia Commons