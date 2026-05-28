Politics donald trump Truth Social

Donald Trump posted the exact same unhinged rant 8 days apart on Truth Social, in case you were wondering how real his cognitive test results are

Saul Hutson. Updated May 28th, 2026

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The only thing worse than a mentally unstable Donald Trump rant is two of them. Anyone following the President on his state-run social media platform, Truth Social, was subjected to just that indignity this week.

On May 18, the President posted a rambling threat? Complaint? Accidental voice memo? It’s hard to tell exactly. But the post essentially posits that if Iran surrendered to him (including some ridiculously humiliating conditions), the media covering the event would still call him a loser.

Your mileage on that take may vary. What’s not debatable is that he then posted the same thing, word for word, on May 26. Go ahead and compare them.

First of all, this rant doesn’t make sense. Second, he’s still pretending this war might end sometime soon, even though he’s already declared it over multiple times and didn’t even want to call it a “war” in the first pace. Lastly, is it a good thing that the President of the United States can’t remember what he posts on social media from day to day?

Everyone had a good laugh (to keep from crying) in the replies.

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Source: Twitter @atrupar | Image: WikiMedia Commons