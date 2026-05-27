The White House announced Donald Trump’s ‘perfect bill of health’, and the chinny reckon was visible from Mar-a-Lago – 17 perfect clapbacks

Politics donald trump health white house

Back to the doctor’s office we go!

Donald Trump went out of his way to try to convince everyone that he is totally fine and there’s nothing to worry about in terms of his health.

He did so with a totally normal announcement that his six month physical went great. (Don’t most normal people have annual physicals? But we digress…)

Here is the official post from the White House.

PERFECT BILL OF HEALTH! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nxyEpQF0Qe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 26, 2026

That settles it. The man who can’t stay awake through a full press conference and can’t walk up the stairs to his personal aircraft and has different colored face skin, hand skin, and neck skin is the picture of health.

Whoever Trump’s doctor was, nobody online took him seriously, because they had a lot of follow-up questions about the President’s check-up.

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when you write your own hall pass https://t.co/rlKaLQkMvF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2026

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Wonderful to hear President Trump’s bi-weekly six month physical was another rousing success https://t.co/uv9lnxkIXV — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) May 26, 2026

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Chat is it a good thing when your octogenarian president has to put out a celebration graphic for passing his physical? https://t.co/47YBZujUpf — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 26, 2026

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LOL. Who would possibly believe that? — David Pakman (@dpakman) May 26, 2026

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This guy is at Walter Reed more than the doctors who work there. — Warren (@swd2) May 26, 2026

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So his hands aren’t about to fall off? — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) May 26, 2026

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