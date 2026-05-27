Politics donald trump health white house

The White House announced Donald Trump’s ‘perfect bill of health’, and the chinny reckon was visible from Mar-a-Lago – 17 perfect clapbacks

Saul Hutson. Updated May 27th, 2026

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Back to the doctor’s office we go!

Donald Trump went out of his way to try to convince everyone that he is totally fine and there’s nothing to worry about in terms of his health.

He did so with a totally normal announcement that his six month physical went great. (Don’t most normal people have annual physicals? But we digress…)

Here is the official post from the White House.

That settles it. The man who can’t stay awake through a full press conference and can’t walk up the stairs to his personal aircraft and has different colored face skin, hand skin, and neck skin is the picture of health.

Whoever Trump’s doctor was, nobody online took him seriously, because they had a lot of follow-up questions about the President’s check-up.

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