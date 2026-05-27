26 hottest of hot takes on the WTF weather

Social Media heatwave weather

We’re sure you’ll have noticed that Europe is baking – almost literally, in some places.

Dangerously high temperatures have arrived even earlier than they have been over the past few years. The UK alone saw record-breaking heat on two consecutive days this week.

UK records hottest day of the year so far, with warnings of more extreme heat this weekend [image or embed] — The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 23 May 2026 at 21:13

The danger to health from extreme heat can’t be overstated, with children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems amongst the most vulnerable. Drinking plenty of non-alcoholic liquids, staying out of direct sunlight, and wearing loose, cool clothing can all help to offset the difficulties caused by higher temperatures.

This recent heat map paints an alarming picture.

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Probably chose the wrong day to clear out the loft whilst wearing a bear costume. — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 12:17

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in this hot weather please check in on your local goths — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@tobyontv.bsky.social) 24 May 2026 at 11:20

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heated political conflict in the united kingdom came to an end today as all factions melted to death in their equally poorly built homes at a temperature too low to tell the americans — headfallsoff (@headfallsoff.com) 23 May 2026 at 19:54

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UK heatwave day three: The Ice Cream Vans are have Mad Maxed themselves to prepare for the dairy wars. Everyone smells like kebabs covered in SPF50. The £15 fan from argos does nothing. If you don't start every conversation with "Hot today isn't it" you are catapulted out of the country. — TechnicallyRon (@technicallyron.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 09:33

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British people complaining that it’s hot are so funny. It’s 30 degrees. The sun is 15,000,000 degrees at its core. THAT’S hot. (NB if it feels hot to you, it’s hot and fuck what anyone else says) — Moose Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 14:33

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Just touched a woolly hat and nearly threw up x — BUCKERS (@deathofbuckley.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 18:03

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Looks like I picked the wrong day to distribute lasagne in my hot air balloon. — Paul Litchfield (@paullitchfield.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 10:04

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Scotland has recorded its highest May temperature of -17. — Matt Owen (@mjowen174.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 18:03

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I was going to write one of those guides about staying cooler in hot weather, but only got as far as “1) Move to Finland”. — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 12:02

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If you can't stand the heat, get into the kitchen. It's cooler in there than it is outside. — Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 18:54

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