Someone asked a TikTokker if he could tell whether a parachuting camel video was AI, and he got the hump in the funniest way

TikTokker Yuval – @yuvaltheterrible – has more than three million followers who enjoy his skill of finding people from slight clues in their surroundings, his stitches that call out misinformation by providing actual facts, and his biting sense of humour.

He was recently tagged (several times) in a video of a parachuting camel – we said what we said – because people wanted to know if it was real or A.I.

His answer went viral, with 1.5 million views in a couple of days. Here’s what he said –

“I want to know what pilot you think would agree to throw a camel off of his plane. I want to know what sky-diving instructor would give the licensing to a camel to go parachuting, without an instructor, by the way. You’re not sure if this is real. How the fuck is this camel landing?”

He added –

“THE CAMEL ISNT EVEN WEARING SUNGLASSES NOT EVEN HUMANS SKYDIVE WITHOUT EYE PROTECTION.”

All excellent points. Here’s what TikTok users thought of his post.

1.

I knew it was ai cause there where no red bull logos anywhere and they only people who would actually do this.

Hh

2.

What if I want to believe that a camel is skydiving?

Ma~

3.

I went outside like you suggested and there was a camel in my driveway covered in paracord wtf.

wherefore art thou

4.

This is the kind of harsh reality I crave from creators.

Maddie Elsey

5.

My concern is some rich kid in Dubai will try to make this happen.

deebeedoopGBEU

6.

I’m a shamed to say that I didn’t even think it might be ai.

asmaasp

7.

Guys listen. he is literally teaching us the steps to critical thinking by saying the critical thoughts out loud. legitimately.

Eva

8.

Camels are also notoriously non-chill animals.

asa zernick

9.

If it’s ai then it’s the best ai video I’ve ever seen. Consistent shadows, no shifting or morphing, realistic backdrop.

TheOneironautShadow

10.

I mean…when you say it like THAT it seems ridiculous.

GendosLeftNut

11.

Na it’s real I know that camel he’s just chill like that he evens surfs with a slightly smaller camel.

PANcake Batter

12.

“Throw your phone out the window so you have to go outside and get it” That’s hilarious and awesome, I’m using that.

Hannah

Legendary animator and voice artist Dan Povenmire spoke for many.

This made my whole day.



Source Yuval Image Screengrab