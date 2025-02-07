Donald Trump said he turned on the water from Canada and was fact checked into tiny orange pieces

US donald trump water

There are a handful of things that Donald Trump really, really likes talking about. Tariffs, obviously, and windmills, also oil … and water.

Boy does the back in the White House for a second term President love talking about water.

Specifically about how he’s been busy making the water flow again, all the way from Canada. And this latest word spew on the topic at this week’s National Prayer Breakfast (our invite got lost – again) went viral for reasons which we hope will become obvious.

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: “The water comes down from the northwest parts of Canada, I guess, but the Pacific Northwest. And it comes down by millions and millions of barrels a day and uh, I opened it up. It wasn’t that easy to do. But I opened it up and it’s pouring… pic.twitter.com/UcHiv8uZRe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2025

And we’ve read all the open-mouthed responses so you don’t have to and these people surely said it best.

1.

He genuinely thinks water travels down north to South from Canada to California purely because Canada is above America, doesn’t he? — Gregg (@GreggC_CC) February 6, 2025

2.

Not one word of this true. Not one. Even the articles and prepositions are lies because of their association with the nouns and verbs. https://t.co/kcuvbNMVoC — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) February 6, 2025

3.

Actual facts here … President Trump “has said incorrectly that California has access to great amounts of water from the Pacific Northwest and Canada, even though there is no pipeline that flows from the state’s northern neighbors.” “Water supplies from Northern California… — Brandon Richards (@BrandonRichards) February 6, 2025

4.

measuring river water in barrels — a standard unit of measurement for oil — is so perfectly Trump https://t.co/wN0eu4cFjU — Chris D’Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) February 6, 2025

5.

How can anyone listen to this stupid mother fucker and think, what a smart guy! — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) February 6, 2025

6.

What the heck is he talking about??? Does he literally think that because Canada is “above” the U.S. on a map, water must automatically flows south to….OMG he actually believes that. https://t.co/KcmcihTnCC — RevDaniel (@RevDaniel) February 7, 2025

7.

