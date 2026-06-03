The White House told people to shush, because ‘it will all work out well in the end’, but it didn’t work out well for them at all

US donald trump The White House

If the White House spent even a tenth of the time on monitoring what the president is up to with his crypto buddies and foreign dictators that they do on posting memes on X, then the Freedom 250 concert might still have more than Vanilla Ice to offer, and more people might be able to afford to use their cars.

On Tuesday, they shared this ridiculous take on people who are calling out the problems they see with the administration.

To those negatively chirping: quiet. 🤫 It will all work out well in the end – it always does. pic.twitter.com/ae8pspL6Yw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 2, 2026

The audacity!

These seven responses perfectly captured the mood.

1.

It’s good and normal that official government accounts now literally just post shit like, “Don’t question authority no matter how bad things are” https://t.co/GlajyVDZoX — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 2, 2026

2.

3.

4.

This message does not signal strength https://t.co/IIHxcDenmZ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 2, 2026

5.

It does not, in fact, always work out well in the end. We aren't going to meme our way out of this. It's not campaign season anymore. https://t.co/vdtNqvHv31 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2026

6.

This message isn’t for working Americans. It’s for his party members on the Hill. He’s losing his grip on them and is getting more desperate by the day to keep control. Working Americans just don’t matter. His rich friends will be fine. https://t.co/8FmxiacZxO — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 2, 2026

7.

White House account telling Americans to shut up….totally normal pic.twitter.com/l2dY64MZb4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 2, 2026

To sum up –

Fuck off. Don’t tell us what to do. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 2, 2026

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