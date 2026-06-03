US donald trump The White House

The White House told people to shush, because ‘it will all work out well in the end’, but it didn’t work out well for them at all

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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If the White House spent even a tenth of the time on monitoring what the president is up to with his crypto buddies and foreign dictators that they do on posting memes on X, then the Freedom 250 concert might still have more than Vanilla Ice to offer, and more people might be able to afford to use their cars.

On Tuesday, they shared this ridiculous take on people who are calling out the problems they see with the administration.

The audacity!

These seven responses perfectly captured the mood.

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To sum up –

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