News donald trump

Donald Trump seems to think flights in the US cost $2 – 15 first-class responses to bring him back down to earth

Poke Reporter. Updated February 7th, 2025

When you’re a guy who waged a successful presidential campaign largely on cost of living issues, it’s important to show that you know the true cost of everyday things.

So it was a special moment this week when President Trump was speaking about a high speed rail project in California, he “weaved” into the subject of the cost of air travel as an alternative to taking a train.

That’s right, Trump (who, remember, once owned an airline) seems to think flights within the state of California cost $2. One comparison site calculated that a flight from LA to San Francisco last summer was an average of $103.

You can watch the full comments in these clips:

Sure enough, people have been quick to jump on Trump’s dodgy grasp of airfare costs.

1.

.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7

Article Pages: 1 2