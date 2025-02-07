Donald Trump seems to think flights in the US cost $2 – 15 first-class responses to bring him back down to earth

News donald trump

When you’re a guy who waged a successful presidential campaign largely on cost of living issues, it’s important to show that you know the true cost of everyday things.

So it was a special moment this week when President Trump was speaking about a high speed rail project in California, he “weaved” into the subject of the cost of air travel as an alternative to taking a train.

BREAKING: While discussing the California High-Speed Rail project, Trump claimed that instead of taking the train, you could just “take an airplane for $2.00.” Yes, you read that right. The billionaire President, who spent years ranting about inflation under Biden, now thinks… pic.twitter.com/fMqC1atruh — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 4, 2025

That’s right, Trump (who, remember, once owned an airline) seems to think flights within the state of California cost $2. One comparison site calculated that a flight from LA to San Francisco last summer was an average of $103.

You can watch the full comments in these clips:

Video continued: “ You take an airplane, it costs you 2 dollars.” pic.twitter.com/nLjkuIyD0O — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 4, 2025

Sure enough, people have been quick to jump on Trump’s dodgy grasp of airfare costs.

1.

.

2.

3.

A man of the people — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) February 5, 2025

4.

Eggs cost more than airfare? Who knew — MET (@MaryellenTakacs) February 5, 2025

5.

@SouthwestAir Where can I buy these $2 tickets? Is there a secret website we need to use? — Kdub Willers (@kdub_willer) February 5, 2025

6.

You can’t even get peanuts on Frontier for $2 — Maile (@MaileOnX) February 4, 2025

7