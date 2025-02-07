Donald Trump seems to think flights in the US cost $2 – 15 first-class responses to bring him back down to earth
When you’re a guy who waged a successful presidential campaign largely on cost of living issues, it’s important to show that you know the true cost of everyday things.
So it was a special moment this week when President Trump was speaking about a high speed rail project in California, he “weaved” into the subject of the cost of air travel as an alternative to taking a train.
BREAKING: While discussing the California High-Speed Rail project, Trump claimed that instead of taking the train, you could just “take an airplane for $2.00.”
Yes, you read that right. The billionaire President, who spent years ranting about inflation under Biden, now thinks…
That’s right, Trump (who, remember, once owned an airline) seems to think flights within the state of California cost $2. One comparison site calculated that a flight from LA to San Francisco last summer was an average of $103.
" You take an airplane, it costs you 2 dollars."
Sure enough, people have been quick to jump on Trump’s dodgy grasp of airfare costs.
.
Obligatory
A man of the people
Eggs cost more than airfare? Who knew
@SouthwestAir Where can I buy these $2 tickets? Is there a secret website we need to use?
You can’t even get peanuts on Frontier for $2
